Stand Up For Science Launches Petition To Halt CDC Vaccine Study In West Africa

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SUFS calls on Congress to protect newborns from preventable diseases; releases analysis of the study's numerous concerns

- Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for ScienceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Stand Up for Science is calling on Congress to put a permanent stop to a vaccine study in Guinea-Bissau. The petition urges Congress to take immediate action to halt the CDC study, which would intentionally withhold life-saving Hepatitis B vaccine from thousands of newborns in Guinea-Bissau.The statements are outlined in a public petition on Stand Up for Science's website.Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science, released the following statement:“Congress must step in to stop this. This is not science, this is human rights abuse, funded with OUR tax dollars. This 'study' will withhold a life-saving vaccine to shop for results that support a dangerous anti-vax agenda.”Stand Up for Science invites the public to sign the petition in support of protecting the health and lives of children in Guinea-Bissau.The Stand Up for Science Foundation has posted an explainer on its website, covering the background of the trial, the concerns surrounding it, the science of the hepatitis B vaccine, and the potential impacts to newborns of Guinea-Bissau and broader disease control if the trial moves forward.Stand Up for Science has also launched action campaigns urging members of the public to contact their elected representatives in Congress by calling and emailing them.The petition comes in response to recent reports that the CDC, under the leadership of RFK Jr., intends to move forward with funding the previously shelved study.Delawalla is available for comment.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible. As a 501(c)(3) organization, donations to Stand Up for Science Foundation [EIN: 39-3280458] are tax deductible.

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Stand Up for Science Launches Petition to Halt CDC Vaccine Study in West Africa News Provided By Stand Up for Science October 13, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics, Science, World & Regional



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