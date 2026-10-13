As Nostalgia Travel Trend Booms, Sundial Beach Resort & Spa Offers Multi-Generational And Throwback Trips

Multi-generational trip are on the rise ad every generation shifts priorities to shared experiences instead of material gifts.

Beachcombing on Sundial's stunning Sanibel Island beaches is even more fun with your logo shell collecting bag and access to Sundial's shell washing station.

An old-fashioned family bike ride costs nothing extra as bikes are included in a Sundial stay.

From highly active and outdoorsy, to just chilling on the beach or poolside, Sundial Beach Resort appeals to all generations of travelers.

Sundial offers diverse dining options, along with the win-win of multi-generational trips where grandparents get quality grandkids time babysitting while parents escape for a quiet date night.

More and more families are traveling with two and three generations, while travelers seek to relive nostalgia and beloved throwback experiences from childhood

- Sundial Beach Resort & Spa General Manager Becky Miller

SANIBEL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There's growing need for multi-generational offerings in the travel sector. According to a Family Travel Association study, 57% of families have taken a multi-generational trip this year, with those numbers expected to rise even more as every generation shifts priorities to shared experiences instead of material gifts. The report shows beach vacations remain the No. 1 choice for multi-gen groups, with families reporting they want a balance of activity and relaxation that fits the energy of young kids, parents and older adults. Budget is a significant consideration, with 73% of families managing costs by booking accommodations that offer a kitchen and inclusive activities.

One Sanibel Island resort is focused on this generational travel consumer. In addition to its ideal multi-family condo-style accommodations with a full kitchens and other family-friendly features, Sundial Beach Resort & Spa has beefed-up experiences that appeal to every age group. A complimentary shelling bag, tips and a shell cleaning station invite foraging on Sanibel's beaches, listed as the top shelling beaches in North America. Sundial Guests also have a long list of entertainment, workshops and guided walks. There are 16 pickleball courts -- more than any other on Sanibel -- with lessons for first timers and clinics for serious players who want to up their game. Guests' stay includes bikes, paddleboards kayaks and more, which, if paid for separately, would add tremendous cost for families. Many of the Island's most unforgettable features are free or very low cost.

“More and more travelers want to share the nostalgic experiences they loved most as a child with their own kids and parents,” said Sundial Beach Resort & Spa General Manager Becky Miller.“Sanibel Island and the experiences we create for generations here at Sundial embody 'Old Florida' charm, with a laid-back, simpler vibe that's no longer the case in many of the more touristy destinations here in the Sunshine State.”

Miller pointed to the fact that there are no traffic lights and no building on Sanibel is taller than a palm tree. Some 70 percent of Sanibel Island is preserved as conservation land and wildlands. And Sanibel lacks chains, instead offering locally owned, mom-and-pop shops and restaurants for a more authentic, throw-back experience. In addition, local history, Sundial Resort offerings and island attractions are based in nature and focus on slowing down enjoying time together. Miller touts her teams skill at helping families plan multi-gen vacations, recommending families discuss and plan finances and who pays for what well in advance of the trip.

When generations travel together, grandparents often babysit or entertain little ones during nap time or while parents do something active that's not possible with younger kids. They can relax poolside with their grandkids for pizza dinner so parents can enjoy a date night and grandma and grandpa get quality time with their grands. The result is a trip that gives every generation what they want and need most.

Multiple pools host activities, crafts and contests and summer dive-in movies, ensuring every member of the family -- regardless of age or generation -- has an unforgettable nostalgic vacation. diverse Dining options that run from casual beach-side to fine dining and even sushi. Detailed information and booking are found at sundialresort or (239) 472-4151.

About Sundial Beach Resort & Spa

Located on the barrier island of Sanibel off the Southwest Florida Gulf Coast, Sundial Beach Resort & Spa is a unique island destination with miles of world-famous beaches. Voted Best Full-Service Resort ten years in a row, guests select from spacious, fully equipped condominium-style accommodations in various sizes and layouts, complete with kitchen, living room and dining area. Four on-site restaurants offer panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico. Unmatched resort amenities include four tennis courts, multiple pickleball courts, heated swimming pools, organized activities, state-of-the-art fitness center, spa and marketplace. Sundial's 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space makes it a favorite for meetings and events. The resort and its pristine beaches are also cherished as a top destination for Florida beach weddings.

Sundial

Beach Resort & Spa

+1 239-395-6006

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As nostalgia travel trend booms, Sundial Beach Resort & Spa offers multi-generational and throwback trips News Provided By Weirick Communications, Inc. October 13, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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