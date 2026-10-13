William 'Billy' Griffith Returns As Chair Of CTO Allied Board

William“Billy” Griffith

Danny Cohanpour reelected as three new members join for the 2026-2028 term

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- William“Billy” Griffith has been reelected chair of the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) Allied Board, leading a five-member team that brings experience in destination marketing, workforce development, cruise operations and travel technology to the organization's regional tourism agenda.Griffith, managing director of WCG Consulting Ltd., joins returning board member Danny Cohanpour, founder and CEO of Trove Tourism Development Advisors, for the 2026-2028 term.Newly elected members are Amrita Bhalla, managing director of A.B Consulting; Joseph Boschulte, president and CEO of The West Indian Company Ltd. (WICO); and Christos Shepherd, founder and CEO of The Visitor Card LLC.The election took place Oct. 6, coinciding with CTO's State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Guyana.“A strong allied membership connects CTO's regional priorities with the skills and resources needed to advance them,” said CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper as she congratulated the new board.“This team brings complementary perspectives that will support our work to strengthen Caribbean tourism, develop our people and expand opportunities through public-private collaboration.”Griffith, chairman of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, brings more than four decades of tourism and hospitality experience, including previous roles as Bermuda's director of tourism and CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.Cohanpour's work spans tourism marketing and destination development. During his previous term, he launched the Allied Member Insights Series to increase knowledge sharing and engagement.Bhalla brings more than two decades of human resources and hospitality leadership experience, with a focus on workforce development and talent strategy. Boschulte, a former U.S. Virgin Islands tourism commissioner, combines destination leadership with experience in cruise port operations. Shepherd previously served as chief commercial officer of JetBlue Travel Products, where he was responsible for the commercial performance of JetBlue Vacations.The Allied Board represents allied members' interests on CTO's Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Its responsibilities include recommending regional tourism programs, helping grow the organization's nongovernment membership and coordinating activities that connect allied members with government members at major CTO events.SOTIC is supported by official conference partners Amadeus and the Inter-American Development Bank, Tourism Intelligence Awards sponsor ASM Global Route Development, contributing sponsors the Association of Value Airlines, Digicel Business and Atlantic Suites Hotel, Youth Congress sponsor Carnival Corporation, and official airline partner interCaribbean Airways.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private-sector allied members. CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning and execution, and research and information technology.CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email:...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Heather Gibbs

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

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William 'Billy' Griffith returns as chair of CTO Allied Board News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 13, 2026, 16:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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