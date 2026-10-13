The Toys And Hobbies Products Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% CAGR By 2030

Toys and Hobbies Products Market

Toys and Hobbies Products Market growth

Toys and Hobbies Products Market research

The Business Research Company's Toys and Hobbies Products Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The toys and hobbies products market is rapidly evolving, driven by changing consumer interests and technological innovation. As part of the broader Recreation industry, this segment is poised for significant growth, capturing a substantial share of the overall market value. Let's explore the current market size, key players, regional trends, and the major factors fueling this expansion through 2030.

Market Size and Forecasts for the Toys and Hobbies Products Market

The toys and hobbies products market is projected to surpass $176 billion by 2030. Within the wider Recreation industry, which is expected to reach $2,245 billion by that year, this segment will represent about 8% of the total market's worth. This steady increase highlights the rising demand for playful and creative consumer goods worldwide.

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Competitive Landscape and Leading Players in the Toys and Hobbies Products Market

This market is shaped by a combination of global toy manufacturers and specialized companies focusing on hobby products. These industry leaders are continuously innovating by developing interactive designs, integrating digital features, producing collectibles, and emphasizing educational toys. They compete on factors like child safety, product quality, creative play experiences, and advanced technology, which helps stakeholders identify opportunities for product development and strategic partnerships in this rapidly changing sector.

Top Market Shareholder Among Toys and Hobbies Manufacturers

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. led global sales in 2025, capturing 14% of the toys and hobbies products market, according to The Business Research Company. The company's division dedicated to toys and hobby items delivers character toys, collectibles, and entertainment merchandise that foster engagement and support communities of fans worldwide.

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Regional Outlook for the Toys and Hobbies Products Market

North America is anticipated to be the largest regional market in 2030, valued at $60 billion, up from $49 billion in 2025. This growth, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%, is driven by rising consumer spending on recreational and educational toys in the United States and Canada. The region benefits from the popularity of STEM-based products, interactive play items, licensed collectibles, the expansion of e-commerce channels, and increasing adoption of sustainable and technology-enhanced toys.

Understanding Product Segments and the Dominant Category in the Toys and Hobbies Products Market

The market breaks down into several product types, including action figures, building sets, dolls and plush toys, ride-on vehicles, remote control toys, board games, and outdoor and sports toys. Among these, building sets are forecasted to be the largest segment in 2030, representing 19% of the market or $34 billion in value. This segment's popularity is supported by the demand for creativity and skill-enhancing toys, educational construction products, branded and themed collections, and appeal to both children and adult hobbyists.

Additional Ways the Toys and Hobbies Products Market is Categorized

Beyond product types, the market is segmented by price ranges-low (under $10), mid ($10-$50), and high (over $50). Age groups covered include infants (0-2 years), preschoolers (3-5 years), kids (6-10 years), preteens and teenagers (11-15 years), and adults. Distribution channels span online retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, and direct sales. End users comprise individual consumers, educational institutions, and commercial customers.

Major Forces Propelling Growth in the Toys and Hobbies Products Market Through 2030

There are three primary drivers behind the market's robust expansion. First is the growing demand for educational and interactive toys that help children develop cognitive skills, creativity, communication, and problem-solving abilities. Manufacturers are responding by offering STEM, coding, and activity-oriented products, while schools increasingly adopt interactive and tech-enabled play tools. This trend is expected to add around 2.0% annual growth.

Subscription boxes tailored to specific ages and interests represent the second growth factor. These personalized services provide curated toy selections based on developmental needs and preferences, promoting repeat purchases, building brand loyalty, and offering families a convenient variety. This segment is forecast to contribute roughly 1.6% growth annually.

The third driver is the rising appeal of licensed toys linked to popular movies, television shows, and video games. Collaboration between toy makers and media companies results in character toys, collectibles, and themed merchandise that captivate fans of all ages. This trend is projected to add about 1.2% growth per year.

Overview of Market Competition in the Toys and Hobbies Sector

The toys and hobbies products market is moderately fragmented, with the top ten companies accounting for 23% of total revenue in 2025. Moderate barriers to entry include strict safety standards, regulatory compliance, brand recognition, innovative design, and consistent quality. Established leaders maintain their positions through diverse product lines, strong brand portfolios, global distribution networks, and ongoing innovation in toys, games, collectibles, and hobbyist items. The growing demand for interactive, educational, licensed, and digitally enhanced products is expected to drive further partnerships, innovation, and geographic expansion.

Market Share Breakdown of Leading Companies in 2025

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. leads with a 14% share, followed by Spin Master at 6%. Other notable companies holding approximately 1% each include The LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., and Hasbro Inc. Smaller shares around 0.2% belong to MGA Entertainment Inc., Takara Tomy Company Ltd., VTech Holdings Limited, Playmobil, and Ravensburger AG.

Emerging Competitive Trends in the Toys and Hobbies Products Market

Smart interactive play systems are reshaping the market by enhancing child engagement, promoting creativity, and providing immersive experiences without screen time. For example, in January 2026, The LEGO Group debuted LEGO smart play, an interactive platform powered by the LEGO SMART Brick. This technology includes sensors, a small speaker, automatic responses, wireless charging, and compatibility with existing LEGO bricks, enabling real-time interaction and extended play value.

Successful Approaches Winning Market Share in the Toys and Hobbies Industry

Key strategies driving success include developing innovative toys that encourage creativity and interactive play, leveraging digital technologies to increase engagement and learning, expanding product lines to reach broader markets, and integrating sustainable materials into eco-friendly toy manufacturing.

Promising Growth Areas Within the Toys and Hobbies Products Market

Categories like action figures, building sets, dolls and plush toys, ride-on vehicles, remote control toys, board games, and outdoor and sports toys represent significant growth opportunities. Together, they are expected to add over $41 billion in market value by 2030. Between 2025 and 2030, building sets may increase by $9 billion; action figures and vehicles/remote control toys by $6 billion each; outdoor and sports toys by $6 billion; dolls and plush toys by $5 billion; board games by $5 billion; and ride-on toys by $4 billion. The market's expansion is driven by a focus on skill-building play, collectibles, themed hobbies, and innovative design emphasizing learning, personalization, and immersive experiences.

Common Questions About the Toys and Hobbies Products Market

What is the expected growth rate? The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2030.

Which country will dominate the market? The United States is expected to be the largest market at $51 billion in 2030, up from $43 billion in 2025, growing at 4% annually. This growth is fueled by major U.S.-based toy makers and entertainment companies, demand for premium and customized hobby products, digital media's influence, increasing adult collectors, and frequent product launches aimed at deeper engagement.

Who are the main companies in this market? Leading players include Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Spin Master, The LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Takara Tomy Company Ltd., VTech Holdings Limited, Playmobil, and Ravensburger AG, among others.

Which companies supply raw materials? Key raw material suppliers are BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., SABIC, Covestro AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Clariant AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Lanxess AG, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Who are the major distributors and wholesalers? Prominent distributors include MGA Entertainment Inc., Jazwares LLC, Funko Inc., Goliath Games, Ravensburger AG, Hape International AG, Thames & Kosmos GmbH, Melissa & Doug LLC, Fat Brain Toys LLC, Learning Resources Inc., Schleich GmbH, Bruder Spielwaren GmbH + Co. KG, PlayMonster LLC, Educational Insights Inc., Toysmith Group LLC, Toynk LLC, Wholesale Central, Kelli's Wholesale Toy Distribution, TTPM Wholesale, Bargain Wholesale, Kole Imports Inc., Midwest-CBK LLC, DollarDays International LLC, and KAP Toys Ltd., among others.

Who are the primary end users? The major consumers include Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., The LEGO Group, Spin Master Corp., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Tomy Company Ltd., Takara Tomy Co. Ltd., Walmart Inc., Amazon Inc., Target Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Walt Disney Company Consumer Products, Smyths Toys Superstores, Toys ""R"" Us Inc., Hamleys Global Holdings Limited, FAO Schwarz, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., Michaels Stores Inc., Joann Inc., Blick Art Materials LLC, Hobbycraft Trading Ltd., Games Workshop Group PLC, and Games Workshop Retail Limited.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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The Toys and Hobbies Products Market Is Projected to Grow at a 6% CAGR by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 13, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing



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