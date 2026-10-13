Delhi BJP Slams Congress, AAP, CJP For Opposing Jantar Mantar Curbs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra hit out at Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the CJP for opposing the police decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues.

He said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the inconvenience caused to Delhi residents.

The Delhi BJP President said that the reactions of the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the CJP opposing the removal of Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues were politically motivated.

Both the Congress and the AAP have a history of opposing protests whenever they have been in power, said Malhotra.

He said that Delhi and the country have not forgotten that the Boat Club in Delhi served as a protest venue till 1993. The baton charges and firing by Congress governments against movements opposing cow slaughter, farmers' agitations and the Ram Temple movement are still fresh in public memory.

It was the Congress that subsequently banned protests at the Boat Club in New Delhi, he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that the objections raised by AAP and CJP leaders were hollow as their leader, Arvind Kejriwal, was so intolerant of protests that, in August 2016, he got an order issued through his SDM to impose an unlawful ban on protests near his residence.

The employees, students, traders and even farmers from every section of society in Punjab stand as witnesses to how insensitive AAP leaders are towards protests, as the Punjab Police frequently resort to baton charges against demonstrators, said Malhotra.

He said that from 1993 to 2026, Jantar Mantar had witnessed thousands of protests over nearly 33 years. However, in a changing Delhi, demonstrations at the site now disrupt daily life.

In view of this, the Delhi Police has taken a decision in the public interest by designating three new protest venues, said Malhotra.