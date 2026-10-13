MP CEO Urges Political Parties To Help Enrol Eligible Voters Left Out Of Electoral Rolls

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar Jha on Tuesday urged recognised political parties to help identify eligible voters missing from the electoral rolls and facilitate their registration through booth-level agents as part of an ongoing special campaign across the state.

At a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Jha said the campaign was aimed at including eligible citizens whose names had not been registered, along with first-time and young voters, in the photo electoral rolls.

He called on the parties to actively involve their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in the continuous updating of the voter list to ensure that eligible citizens could exercise their voting rights.

“The special campaign is being conducted in every district to facilitate the inclusion of eligible voters who have been left out of the electoral roll, as well as young and first-time voters,” Jha said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said eligible citizens could apply for inclusion of their names by submitting Form-6 along with the required information and documents under the prescribed procedure.

The Chief Electoral Officer also clarified that applicants were not required to submit a separate declaration form after filing Form-6, seeking to address any confusion regarding the registration process.

The campaign is being implemented across all districts to raise awareness about voter registration, receive applications and assist eligible citizens in completing the process.

Jha said citizens could seek assistance from Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and tehsildars at the tehsil level, while the concerned District Election Officers would provide support at the district level.

He stressed the importance of coordination between election officials and political parties in ensuring that eligible voters were included in the electoral rolls during the continuous updating exercise.

Representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India and Bahujan Samaj Party attended the meeting.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer R.P.S. Jadaun and Deputy Chief Electoral Officers Sanjay Srivastava, Rajesh Yadav and Virendra Singh were also present.

The campaign is part of the ongoing process of updating electoral rolls to include eligible citizens and maintain the accuracy of voter lists across Madhya Pradesh.