Bihar: Police Teams Attacked During Liquor Raids, Seven Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) Police teams faced attacks and scuffles during separate raids linked to the suspected liquor trade in Gaya and West Champaran districts of Bihar.

Five police personnel and officials were injured in an attack in Gaya's Koiri Bigha village on Tuesday, while two police personnel sustained injuries during a raid in Rudalpur village in West Champaran late Monday night.

A joint team of the Excise Department and local police came under attack with bricks and stones in Koiri Bigha village, under the Belaganj police station area of Gaya district, on Tuesday.

Five personnel and officials, including Excise Department Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Kumar Chaudhary, were injured.

The attackers also allegedly damaged the police vehicle, triggering panic in the area.

The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment and first aid before being referred to Gaya for advanced medical care.

Belaganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ujjwal Kumar said police had received information about liquor sales in the village.

A joint team subsequently arrived to conduct a raid.

According to the SHO, a crowd gathered during the operation and allegedly attacked the team with bricks and stones, injuring several personnel and damaging the vehicle.

Police have taken several people into custody for questioning and are working to identify others allegedly involved in the attack.

The investigation is underway, and further legal action will be based on the evidence collected.

In a separate incident, two police personnel were injured during a raid at a house in Rudalpur village, under the Yogapatti police station area of West Champaran, late Monday night.

Police said they had received a tip-off about suspected liquor-related activities in the village.

When a team reached the house to conduct a search, a scuffle broke out between the personnel and the people present there, creating tension in the area.

The injured personnel were identified as Pankaj Kumar, posted at Yogapatti police station, and Madan Yadav, a resident of Belvanwa village.

Both were admitted to the Yogapatti Community Health Centre for treatment.

Further details about the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.

Following the incident, police arrested five residents of Rudalpur village, named Tuna Ram, Nagina Ram, Sunita Devi, Premshila Devi and Madhuri Kumari.

The arrested individuals are being questioned about the scuffle and the suspected liquor trade.

Police have not disclosed whether any liquor was seized during the raid or specified the individual roles of those arrested.

Yogapatti SHO Dhruv Narayan Singh confirmed the incident and the arrests, adding that the investigation was continuing and further action would be taken in accordance with the law.