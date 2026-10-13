Maha: NCP Chief Targets INDIA Bloc Over EVM Row And Street Protests In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) National Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra State President Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday accused the opposition INDIA Bloc of attempting to defame the Central government.

He stated that continuously raising questions on the credibility of autonomous institutions like the Election Commission is detrimental to democracy.

Addressing the media regarding recent protests in Delhi and the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) controversy, Tatkare alleged that the opposition has a habit of blaming others for electoral defeats while taking credit for victories

Highlighting the history of EVMs, Tatkare pointed out that the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections were conducted using EVMs, bringing the Congress-led UPA government to power without any objections from the opposition back then.

However, he noted that questions about EVMs only began after the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured majorities starting in 2014.

Drawing a comparison to state politics, Tatkare noted that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) achieved success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, EVM integrity was not questioned. Yet, criticisms surfaced immediately after the Mahayuti alliance secured a major victory in the subsequent state assembly elections.

"What changed in just four months?" he questioned.

While acknowledging that both ruling and opposition parties have the right to express their views within the democratic framework, Tatkare emphasised that political differences should not undermine the autonomy of constitutional bodies.

He also added that if external forces from outside the country are attempting to destabilise the nation, the central government should take cognisance of it and take appropriate action.

Criticising the opposition's reliance on street protests rather than legal avenues,

Tatkare remarked that the judiciary is an independent system providing proper channels like Public Interest Litigations (PILs) or Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) to seek justice.

Noting his own extensive legislative experience - having served 25 years in the Legislative Assembly and 10 years in the Lok Sabha - he stated that he had never witnessed such unprecedented demands before.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleged that the opposition's continuous agitations outside the Prime Minister's residence and in Delhi are part of a larger, dangerous game plan by external forces aiming to weaken India.

He asserted that having suffered a hat-trick of electoral defeats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition has lost hope of winning democratic mandates and is now deliberately attempting to foster civil unrest, question electronic voting machines (EVMs), and intimidate the Election Commission and the Chief Justice of India without producing credible evidence.