'Jhota Got Bullet, Instead Of Support': Raghav Chadha Slams Punjab Govt (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) The daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa town of Punjab is not just another crime, said Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha on Tuesday.

His party's state chief, Kewal Singh Dhillon, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to ensure an impartial investigation.

“It (the murder) is a direct outcome of the complete breakdown of law and order under Bhagwant Mann's government,” Chadha said.

Jhota was shot dead while confronting a medical store owner over alleged drug sales, and the entire incident was recorded live.

“For years, he had been raising his voice against the 'chitta' network that has grown by leaps and bounds since AAP came to power. Instead of support, he got a bullet in broad daylight,” said Chadha.

He said his father has refused to cremate him until action is taken against the shooters and the local drug sellers, and has openly blamed the AAP government for his son's death.

“When the family of a man fighting drugs has to appeal to the Centre for basic safety, it tells you everything about the state of affairs in Punjab.”

Chadha said,“The same people who once promised to finish the drug trade are now the ones under whose watch chemists are selling 'chitta' in the open and activists are being eliminated for asking questions. Bhagwant Mann's

“Yudh Nashean Virudh” has turned into a war against those who still try to fight it.”

“The accused roam around freely. The warehouse keeps operating. And Punjab's youth continue to pay the price,” he added.

Meanwhile, state President Dhillon has written a letter to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging him to intervene immediately and sought the CBI probe.

Dhillon said Jhota was not an ordinary citizen but had been fighting against drug trafficking and the illegal sale of narcotics for a long time.

He had been raising his voice, without fear for his own life, to protect the state's younger generation from the scourge of drugs.

“The murder of such an individual raises serious questions about the law and order situation in the state,” Dhillon added.