Bengal: DGMA Signs Mou With EDF To Strengthen Maritime Decarbonisation

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Environmental Defence Fund (EDF) to strengthen collaboration on maritime decarbonisation and sustainable shipping in India.

The DGMA, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, has been making efforts to reduce carbon emissions in accordance with global requirements.

Shipping companies have been asked to start using ethanol-mixed marine diesel when operating in Indian territorial waters. They have been given time to prepare onboard equipment and fit special tanks for the green fuel.

There have also been initiatives to design and build green tugs and other auxiliary vessels operating at Indian ports.

The MoU signed by Killi Mohana Rao, Chief surveyor-cum-additional director general (Engineering), DGMA, and Hisham Mundol, Executive Director, India, EDF, establishes a framework for cooperation and knowledge exchange to support India's maritime decarbonisation objectives.

"Key areas of collaboration include research and technical studies on low-carbon marine fuels, maritime finance and investment mechanisms, green procurement, green ports, shore power and electrification of zero- or low-emission small vessels," the DGMA has said.

With restrictions imposed by several countries, global shipping is fast shifting to hybrid technology. Even large cargo vessels have hybrid propulsion, allowing them to switch to electricity when berthed and anchored.

India's greening plans involve hybrid ferries, support vessels, tugs and cargo-handling equipment. Berths are getting charging points to ensure that performance is not hampered.

The ministry also plans to use green technology for the movement of passengers and goods along India's coastline and national waterways.

The collaboration between DGMA and EDF envisages knowledge sharing, capacity building, technical exchanges and stakeholder engagement to advance practical pathways for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

"This initiative reflects DGMA's continued efforts towards promoting sustainable maritime development, facilitating the adoption of cleaner technologies and strengthening India's competitiveness and leadership in the global maritime sector," the DGMA said.

Green technology in shipping is crucial as India plans to turn into a global shipbuilding hub by 2047.

By 2035, India proposes to be among the ten-top shipbuilders in the world. Green technology will have to be adopted by Indian shipyards to enable this.