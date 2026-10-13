Civic Poll Results Reflect Trust In BJP's Development Agenda: Gujarat CM

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday said the BJP's victories in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and the Okha and Thara municipalities reflected public confidence in the party's development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the party celebrated its performance in the local body elections.

Congratulating the winning candidates and party workers, Patel thanked voters for their support and said the party would continue working towards the goal of a developed Gujarat and a developed India.

“The massive public support received in the local body elections reflects people's unwavering faith in the BJP's development-oriented policies,” Patel said, adding that party workers would intensify their efforts in public and national service.

The BJP won 38 of the 44 seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), while the Congress secured five, and an Independent candidate won one. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had won one seat in the 2021 election, failed to win any this time.

The BJP also retained control of the Okha and Thara municipalities. In Okha, it won 33 of the 36 seats, including four uncontested victories, while the Congress won the remaining three contested seats.

In Thara, the BJP secured 19 of the 24 seats, and the Congress won five. The results were celebrated at the BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Patel, state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and state organisation general secretary Ratnakar.

Party workers celebrated with drums, firecrackers, sweets and garba, raising slogans of“Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and“Vande Mataram”.

Addressing the media, Vishwakarma thanked voters for reposing their trust in the BJP and said the results reflected support for the leadership of PM Modi and the party's emphasis on development, good governance and public service.

He also linked the mandate to PM Modi completing 25 years in public service. "The party's performance was the result of sustained efforts by its workers and its organisational strength. The victory was not merely an occasion for celebration but also a greater responsibility to meet public expectations," he said.

Referring to Gandhinagar, he said the party would continue working to make the capital cleaner, greener, better equipped and more modern, while expanding civic amenities and addressing residents' concerns.

The BJP also won by-elections to one seat each in the Kheralu, Bayad and Chhota Udepur municipalities. However, the AAP won a seat in the Devbhumi Dwarka district panchayat, while the Congress secured one seat in the Paddhari taluka panchayat.

The Gandhinagar civic election was held on October 11 across 11 wards, with counting taking place on Tuesday.

Compared with 2021, the BJP's tally fell from 41 seats to 38, while the Congress improved from two seats to five. An Independent candidate won one seat, and the AAP failed to retain its representation.

The BJP's vote share in Gandhinagar rose from 46.11 per cent in 2021 to 56.64 per cent in 2026, while the Congress's share increased from 27.79 per cent to 37.05 per cent. The AAP's vote share fell from 22.22 per cent to 4.38 per cent.