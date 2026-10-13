Andhra: Jagan Reviews YSRCP's Preparedness For Local Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli, Oct 13 (IANS) With the schedule for local body elections in Andhra Pradesh likely to be announced anytime, YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held detailed discussions with senior party leaders on the party's preparedness for the polls.

YS Jagan met district teams, including the regional coordinators, district presidents and parliamentary observers. They discussed candidate selection and preparations to face the elections effectively.

With reservations finalised for various corporations and municipalities, the leaders also reviewed their implications for selecting candidates.

YS Jagan asked the leaders to assess the situation in each area and select strong candidates, keeping in view the State's“Red Book rule” and the alleged lawlessness under the coalition government.

He said officials were being used to create difficulties for proposed candidates in obtaining caste and No-Dues certificates.

Citing the case of Shashikala, a former corporator from Visakhapatnam, YS Jagan said that although she belongs to a Scheduled Caste, she had been issued a certificate identifying her as an OC Kapu.

He said such practices could delay candidates' efforts to secure justice until the election period was over. He accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of encouraging these unfair methods and asked party leaders to remain alert, including in agency areas.

YS Jagan asked regional coordinators to respond promptly to developments and directed constituency and parliamentary observers to remain available locally.

He said party leaders should regularly question the alleged misuse of official power and bring such matters to the public's attention.

He also asked them to keep the party's legal teams ready to seek timely relief through the courts.

Whenever candidates or party workers face difficulties, leaders should immediately bring the matter to the Election Commission and the relevant senior officials, he said. He directed them to document the entire process.

He said reports of police harassing YSRCP leaders and workers by asking them to sign preventive bond papers were coming from across the State. He said the party would not tolerate action that violates the rules or the law and called for legal action against those responsible.

He further directed party leaders to give priority in candidate selection to people who have shown strong commitment and loyalty to the party.