Vijay Meets Chandrababu Naidu, Discusses River Water Sharing And Interlinking Proposals

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday held talks with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu on river water sharing and interlinking proposals

In his first visit to the neighbouring state since taking over as Chief Minister, Vijay's programme included a visit to the temple and discussions with Naidu.

Vijay travelled to Andhra Pradesh aboard a private aircraft, landing in Vijayawada at around 3.45 pm.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was accorded a warm reception on arrival. Andhra Pradesh ministers personally received him on behalf of the state government before he proceeded with the engagements planned for his one-day visit.

Vijay visited the Kanaka Durga Amman temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity. Following the temple visit, he proceeded to meet Naidu in Vijayawada, where the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister welcomed him with a bouquet.

The two Chief Ministers discussed the sharing of river waters between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Krishna water sharing was among the subjects taken up during the meeting, alongside proposals for linking rivers and the proposed Godavari–Cauvery interlinking project.

The discussions brought water sharing and river-linking proposals into focus during Vijay's first visit to the neighbouring state as Chief Minister. The account provided, however, did not detail either government's position on the individual proposals discussed.

Andhra Pradesh's Water Resources Minister, the Chief Secretary and other officials attended the meeting. Tamil Nadu ministers Anand and Aadhav Arjuna accompanied Vijay and participated in the discussions with Naidu and the Andhra Pradesh delegation.

The presence of ministers and senior officials from both states formed part of the engagement. However, no agreement, decision, or timetable for implementing the proposals was specified in the account of the meeting. While the leaders discussed the Godavari–Cauvery link and other water-related matters, details of any follow-up measures or further consultations between the two state governments were not provided.