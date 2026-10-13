MP CM To Discuss Urban Investment, Tier-2 City Development At Indore Conclave (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 13 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will discuss investment in urban infrastructure, development of Tier-2 cities and funding for civic projects at a conclave in Indore on October 28, with a separate session planned on infrastructure requirements for Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with investors at the Urban Conclave-2026, scheduled at the Brilliant Convention Centre, according to a statement from his office on Tuesday.

He will also launch projects and inaugurate development works, according to a government statement. The conclave will bring together investors, experts, startups and officials to discuss urban planning, digital governance, environmental protection and ways to finance development projects.

“Urban development requires planning that addresses the changing needs of cities. The focus is on improving infrastructure and making urban areas more convenient for residents,” the statement read.

A session on Tier-2 cities will cover master plans, development corridors, residential redevelopment, transit-oriented development, transferable development rights and floor area ratio.

The discussions will also examine regulatory approvals and measures to simplify procedures for urban development. Digital governance sessions will focus on automated building plan approvals, online no-objection certificates, GIS-based planning and project management information systems.

The agenda also includes water management, air quality, electric vehicles, solid waste management, waste-to-energy projects and compressed biogas. Participants will discuss funding options such as public-private partnerships, green and municipal bonds, temple bonds, joint ventures and viability gap funding.

A dedicated session will examine plans to develop Ujjain as a world-class pilgrimage city ahead of Simhastha-2028. Discussions will cover priority infrastructure, project financing, digital twin modelling, crowd management, traffic planning and event management. Sanket Bhondve, Commissioner of the Urban Development and Housing Department, said investors, startups and young people had been invited to participate. Registration is available at gov.