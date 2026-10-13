Trinamool Files Police Complaint Of Attack Attempt On Mamata Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday filed a police complaint alleging an attempt to attack former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In an email complaint filed with the officer-in-charge of Kalighat Police Station, Trinamool's Joint General Secretary Dola Sen claimed that at about 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman named Tannishtha Saha, reportedly a civic volunteer and a drug addict, attempted to attack Mamata Banerjee with a knife near her residence in Kalighat.

According to the email complaint lodged by Sen, the attacker reportedly claimed to be a niece of the former Chief Minister.

“She was hurling abuses, and in an intoxicated state, she tried to violently approach Mamata Banerjee. It is concerning that someone reached near the residence of a Z-plus category security-protected person,” the email complaint from Sen reads.

The email further added:“In view of the above, you are requested to record this as information under Section 173 of the BNSS and take cognisance of the photos and videos enclosed herewith as reference.”

Sen told media persons that after the incident, she informed the two police constables present there about the matter.

“They said that they were from West Bengal Police and could not do anything in the area, which is under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. The accused woman was taken away by the police and served tea,” Sen said.

Expressing concern about the safety of the former Chief Minister, Sen questioned whether the current Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, did not want his predecessor to be alive.

At the time the report was filed, there was no reaction either from Kolkata Police or from the BJP in the matter.