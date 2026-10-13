US Lawmakers Demand Answers On Iran Strikes

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 13 (IANS) A group of Democratic lawmakers has demanded that the Pentagon explain whether American forces were responsible for a deadly strike on a wedding gathering in Iran.

Representatives Jason Crow of Colorado, Yassamin Ansari of Arizona and Sara Jacobs of California sought detailed answers from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth about the September 1 attack in Kuhestak, southern Iran, which reportedly killed five civilians, including two children, and injured dozens.

In a letter made public by Crow's office on Tuesday, the lawmakers questioned the military's targeting decisions, the status of investigations and the steps taken to protect civilians during American operations.

The Pentagon has not publicly acknowledged responsibility for the wedding strike.

The lawmakers cited reporting by The Washington Post indicating a high likelihood that American forces carried out the attack. According to the account cited in their letter, six weapons launched from US Navy aircraft targeted a communications complex near the wedding venue, and one missed its intended target.

"We demand urgent answers regarding the United States' role in this strike, why the strike proceeded given the clear risk of significant civilian harm, and what steps the Department is taking to prevent further civilian casualties in Iran," the lawmakers wrote.

They said the victims included a four-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

The lawmakers asked the Pentagon to establish whether American forces conducted the strike, identify the intended target and explain what assessment was made of the potential danger to civilians.

They also sought details of any formal investigation, including whether the investigating officer was independent of the operational chain of command.

The lawmakers gave the Pentagon until October 26 to respond.

Their letter also raised concerns about an earlier strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab on February 28, the opening day of the war.

The lawmakers cited reports that 175 civilians, including 120 children, were killed in that attack. They said the Pentagon had neither publicly acknowledged responsibility nor released the findings of its investigation.

They also referred to a strike on a youth sports hall in Lamerd, where 21 civilians, including seven children, were reportedly killed. The Pentagon has denied responsibility for that incident.

The letter criticised reductions in Pentagon programmes designed to minimise civilian casualties.

According to the lawmakers, civilian harm mitigation personnel at US Central Command have reportedly fallen from more than 10 to one full-time staff member. They said staffing at the congressionally mandated Civilian Protection Centre of Excellence had declined from more than 30 to seven.

The lawmakers argued that these reductions could weaken the military's ability to identify civilian infrastructure and assess risks before conducting operations.

US Central Command has said the American military does not target civilians. Vice President J D Vance previously expressed scepticism about reports of American responsibility for the wedding strike while acknowledging that the incident was under investigation.

The dispute comes amid continuing congressional scrutiny of the human cost of American military operations against Iran, which began on February 28.

Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He also co-chairs the congressional Protection of Civilians in Conflict Caucus.

In March, 121 House members sought information about civilian casualties and military safeguards during the Iran campaign. The Pentagon said an investigation had been initiated and that its findings would be shared with Congress once completed.