India, Cyprus Discuss Expanding Defence And Industrial Cooperation

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas in Nicosia on Tuesday, during which both officials discussed the potential for further expanding ongoing defence and defence industrial cooperation. Singh and Palmas reviewed the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme 2026 and examined priorities for the upcoming year, including joint exercises, naval visits and military training. Additionally, both nations considered establishing a formal security dialogue between the defence ministries of India and Cyprus to evaluate mutual security challenges and guide bilateral ties, as detailed in a statement released by the Indian High Commission in Cyprus.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues. India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, was also present during the meeting. "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Defence, Republic of Cyprus Mr. Vasilis Palmas. Both sides underlined the untapped potential for further expansion in the ongoing defence and defence industrial cooperation and exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, in which maritime security cooperation emerged as one of the major areas of common interest," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

Bilateral Cooperation and Future Engagements

Singh extended an invitation to Vasilis Palmas to visit India in early 2027 with the aim of further strengthening bilateral defence ties. "The two sides reviewed the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme 2026 and discussed priorities for 2027, including joint exercises, naval visits and military training. They also explored the establishment of a regular security dialogue between the two Defence Ministries to review shared security concerns and guide bilateral cooperation," the Indian High Commission in Cyprus posted on X.

Defence Industry Opportunities

"On defence industry, discussions covered opportunities for Indian companies to support Cyprus' requirements in equipment, maintenance and modernisation, alongside joint development and manufacturing partnerships. These engagements build on the Defence Cooperation Roadmap 2026-2031, with attention to the activities, institutional dialogue and industrial cooperation needed to implement it. On behalf of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, the Defence Secretary extended an invitation to the Cypriot Defence Minister to visit India in early 2027, at a mutually convenient time, to further strengthen bilateral defence ties," it added.

Advancing Industrial Cooperation and Maritime Security

Subsequently, Singh met Stelios Kountouris, Permanent Secretary, alongside officials from the Armament Directorate of Cyprus, with discussions focused on advancing defence industrial cooperation. During the meeting, Singh articulated India's willingness to collaborate with Cyprus regarding maritime security. "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Mr Stelios Kountouris, Permanent Secretary and officials of the Armament Directorate of the Republic of Cyprus on October 13, 2026. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence industrial cooperation. India expressed its willingness to collaborate with Cyprus in maritime security through capacity building, expert-level exchanges and technical assistance, leveraging India's expertise in coastal security and maritime cooperation," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)