TMC's Kunal Ghosh: Cops, Central Forces Blocking Protest Against CEC

TMC alleges obstruction of protest

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that the state administration, along with central forces, is obstructing a peaceful protest organized by students and youth against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, the TMC leader claimed that the demonstrators had followed due protocol by informing the police via email, yet they are being prevented from gathering. "Our students and youth organised a peaceful program here against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. They had sent an email to the police. But since this morning, the police and central forces have been blocking the road. The cadres who want to come here are being stopped," Kunal Ghosh said.

The TMC MLA further alleged that the heavy deployment and restrictions are a result of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being "pained" by the opposition's ongoing protest movement. "Ours is a peaceful protest and we are agitating against Gyanesh Kumar. This has pained the BJP because Gyanesh Kumar did 'vote chori' (theft of votes) to benefit the BJP," Ghosh alleged.

The protest in Kolkata is part of a broader, nationwide agitation by opposition parties, which have intensified their demands for the resignation of the CEC over allegations of electoral irregularities and the mass deletion of voter names.

Police clarify protest protocols

Amidst the ongoing political standoff, Kolkata Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Nand today clarified the administrative protocol regarding protest marches, emphasizing that permissions must be obtained in advance to ensure law and order and minimize public inconvenience. Addressing the media regarding the proposed protest march by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Rajabazar to Park Circus, the Commissioner stressed the necessity of a structured dialogue between organizers and law enforcement. "People apply for permission, specifying whose procession it is and when it will take place. There might be conflicting schedules or other local issues, so a procedure involving dialogue follows-discussing the number of participants, the route, and how to manage potential traffic disruptions," Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand said.

He further noted that spontaneous or uncoordinated demonstrations often lead to complications on the ground. "Anyone organising a procession needs to keep these factors in mind and consult the relevant law enforcement authorities. Failure to adhere to these protocols leads to chaotic situations. While we monitor social media posts, we cannot simply rush around managing law and order based on them alone; if proper procedures aren't followed, we cannot grant permission," the top official added.

Underlining that police action is bound by legal mandates, the Commissioner urged organizers to cooperate with authorities. "The police operate within the framework of the law, so permissions must be obtained in advance, and organisers must cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the public isn't inconvenienced. We will make the necessary arrangements once we receive official information," he stated.

Opposition's agitation to continue

Earlier, stepping up the pressure on the Election Commission, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Tuesday declared that the ongoing opposition agitation will continue until Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resigns from his post. Jha made these remarks following a "high tea" meeting held at the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the national capital. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the RJD leader emphasized the unified stance of the opposition regarding the demand for accountability from the poll body. "The agitation will not stop until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns," Manoj Jha stated firmly.

The meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence brought together key opposition leaders to deliberate on the party's future course of action and the ongoing protest movement. The call for the CEC's resignation marks a significant escalation in the opposition's confrontation with the Election Commission over issues related to the democratic process. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)