Sanjay Raut Lauds Rahul Gandhi's High Tea Meet For INDIA Alliance

Sanjay Raut Praises 'Very Good Meeting'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday praised the high tea meeting hosted at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's residence, describing it as a "very good meeting". Speaking to reporters, he stated that everyone's suggestions and views were taken into account regarding the future course of action during the meeting. "Rahul ji had convened it and invited everyone-leaders and MPs were present for the high tea-and it was a very good meeting. Discussions were held, and everyone's suggestions regarding the way forward and their respective views were taken into account; however, the ongoing struggle against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Modi ji, and Shah ji will continue-both in the national capital and elsewhere," said Raut.

INDIA Alliance Unites for Strategic Discussions

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hosted a high tea meeting for key INDIA alliance members, which aimed at fostering unity among them. The meeting brought together a significant cross-section of the political spectrum. The LoP has extended invitations to top leaders of the INDIA alliance, various opposition Members of Parliament, and representatives from prominent student organisations. The gathering is being viewed as a strategic move by the opposition bloc to consolidate its position and discuss a unified roadmap ahead of the upcoming parliamentary sessions. As the Congress party continues to intensify its agitation against the central government on various issues, this meeting is seen as a key platform for coordinating the opposition's stance on national affairs. The presence of senior leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, underscores the importance of the discussions intended to streamline the opposition's strategy and address concerns regarding the current political climate.

'Democracy Has Been Destroyed': Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the gathering after the meeting, Gandhi accused the government of undermining democratic institutions and said the opposition would jointly fight to restore democratic rule.“There is no parallel protest; there is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: the restoration of democracy in India. Democracy has been destroyed, the Election Commission is destroyed, the Constitution is torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule in this country," Gandhi said.

'Net is Closing Around Them': Gandhi Warns Modi, Shah

He alleged PM Narendra Modi as the main "architect", Home Minister Amit Shah as the "implementer" of destroying the Indian Constitution.“The people who have done this: Modi, the main architect; Amit Shah, the implementer; and Gyanesh Kumar. They need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it,” Gandhi said.

SP Says Strategy to be Revealed Later

Later, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad stated that party leaders would reveal their strategy later, noting that no details will be disclosed at present. He asserted that these meetings aimed at achieving significant goals and added that the next meeting would be held very soon. "Whatever is being done is in the interest of the nation, the country, the Constitution, reservation, and democracy. Our leaders will reveal the strategy later; nothing is being disclosed right now. Whatever happens will be in your best interest. You, too, have faced arrests; you have faced injustice and oppression in Haryana. This INDIA alliance has been formed for a major cause, and these meetings are taking place to achieve significant goals. The next meeting will be held very soon," said Prasad.

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