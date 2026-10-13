'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' Gets New Release Date, Will Hit Screens In 2027

The makers of 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' have announced a new release date for the sequel to the 2006 cult comedy. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, 2026, will now release on March 5, 2027. The makers announced the revised date along with a new poster on social media.“Deal पक्की! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!” they wrote.

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Returning Cast

The sequel brings back several actors from the original film, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja and Parvin Dabas. Tara Sharma, who was also part of the 2006 film, has joined the cast of the upcoming sequel.

About the Original 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'

Released in 2006, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film followed a middle-class family's struggle over a disputed plot of land and became a cult favourite for its humour and portrayal of property fraud and family relationships.

Anupam Kher on Sequel's Popularity

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher said he had been surprised by the film's lasting popularity and the response it received after he announced the sequel on social media. "I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on my social media, people are celebrating it all over the world, and I have never seen a movie being celebrated in such a way. It broke a special kind of cliche of Indian cinema and became so popular. This movie will surely get a good response and it will also be fun to watch. The movie will be released this year itself," said Anupam Kher.

(ANI)

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