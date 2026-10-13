Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Its Stage Ends In Minutes, The Cheapest Price It Will Ever Offer, While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $25,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new crypto Pepeto has announced that its live presale stage ends within minutes, and when it ends, today's price is gone for good, the cheapest price Pepeto will ever offer. The rush says everything: more than $11 million raised, over 43,000 holders, and new buyers pouring in daily through October's red week while weaker projects went quiet. Every stage costs more than the last, this one is nearly gone, and everyone asks one question: if people are rushing the door in its final minutes, what do they expect after the listing?

The timing makes it bigger, the crypto news cycle is loaded: Washington just promised new money, Wall Street's biggest Ethereum bull just lifted the Ethereum price prediction to $25,000, while Pepeto is an Ethereum project, the chain both stories point to.

Below: the closing stage, our Ethereum price analysis, and what keeps whale buying rising before the expected Binance listing.

The Pepeto Countdown, the Trump Checks, and Our $25,000 Ethereum Price Prediction Analysis

Pepeto announced the countdown with everything already built. The presale rule is simple: each sold-out stage opens the next at a higher price, and this stage is in its final minutes. Whoever enters before it closes gets the lowest entry this project will ever sell, backed by a live platform, an AI scanner checking every token, a 0.00% fee exchange, plus a bridge covering Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, Base, and Arbitrum, where every trade becomes buying pressure on $PEPETO.

Now the biggest crypto news of the week: Trump promised $5,000 to every adult American if Republicans win the midterms, per Forbes, after telling Time inflation would melt the $40 trillion debt. Our analysis is simple and bullish: printed money plus promised checks means new cash hunting whatever rises while the dollar weakens, and the last wave of checks helped fuel 2021, the wildest crypto year ever. The Ethereum price already sits in that money's path, holding near $2,500 while Ethereum developers meet October 15 to plan upgrades, per CoinDesk.

Then the big number. Fundstrat's Tom Lee set the Ethereum price prediction at $25,000, per Cryptonews, and whales agree, BitMine alone holds almost 4.9 percent of all ETH. We agree, with one extra point: $2,500 to $25,000 is a 10x, but a 10x a $300 billion coin needs years to reach. The same 10x lands much faster in a presale, and the famous proof: one buyer dropped $6,200 into the 2014 Ethereum presale, a position worth over $80 million today, per Lookonchain.

Crypto News: Whale Buying Puts Pepeto on Top of Every Watchlist

Pepeto announced the final minutes of this stage while carrying the loudest excitement anywhere in crypto, the quickest-filling new crypto presale running, with buyers racing to catch this price before it rises. For anyone meeting the name for the first time: Pepeto is a young Ethereum meme coin still selling at presale prices, already past $11 million with over 43,000 holders. It belongs here because the two stories feed each other: money returning to Ethereum reaches young projects first, and none pulls in more right now.

Watch the whales: during the dip they sold big coins and moved the money into this new crypto, which means one thing: the biggest players see more upside here than any $300 billion coin can pay.

The team makes it stronger. Leading it is the PEPE cofounder, whose last token went from nothing to a market value of $11 billion in twelve months, without one product behind it. A senior developer from Binance leads the building work. SolidProof checked every contract and completed KYC. On top sits everything PEPE was missing at launch: an AI scanner, a working exchange with zero fees, and a bridge spanning five chains, all live today.

A viral meme coin with a real exchange behind it, that is why analysts name Pepeto this cycle's breakout, and also why whale buying keeps rising as the expected Binance listing gets closer.

Final Verdict

Pepeto announced a closing door with everything lined up behind it: finished tools, the expected Binance listing closing in, and the cheapest entry ending in minutes. Compare both paths. The Ethereum price prediction offers $25,000 after years of waiting, while a strong listing day has made that size of move in hours. The biggest wins land on buyers in before the chart exists, and PEPE proved it, lifting early buyers to wins the market still quotes, with zero products and a smaller market.

On every point, Pepeto starts ahead. The official Pepeto website still shows this stage's price for a few more minutes, and when it sells out, the price rises and the listing nears. And this week's crypto news points one way: this cycle's winners are being decided right now, while anyone who waits spends the bull run thinking of the minutes they hesitated.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

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