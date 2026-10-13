Shareholders Who Lost Money In American Depositary Receipts Of Endava Plc (NYSE: DAVA) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, reminds investors class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Receipts (“ADR's”) of Endava plc (“ Endava” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DAVA) securities between September 4, 2025 and September 21, 2026 inclusive (the Class Period).

Investors who purchased Endava ADR's during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for November 30, 2026

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:



the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review;

that, because of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results;

that there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures; and that, because of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On September 21, 2026, after the market closed, Endava announced its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Thurston, was placed on administrative leave upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee of the Board. The decision was made pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation being conducted by independent outside counsel for the Committee, which was initiated in response to the Company's outside auditors raising concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.

On this news, the price of Endava's ADR's fell $0.68 per share, or 24.37%, to close at $2.11 per share on September 22, 2026.

This illustrious firm founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law fir brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LL

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