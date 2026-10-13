South America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Smart Ventilation And Retrofits Drive Over USD 70 Million In Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart controls, heat recovery, renewable integration and retrofits reduce energy and operating costs, while diversified sourcing and regional partnerships mitigate supply risks.

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) market is expanding as urbanization, energy efficiency regulations, infrastructure investment, and demand for improved indoor air quality reshape ventilation requirements across the region. According to the report, the market is anticipated to add more than USD 70 Million during 2026-31, supported by adoption across commercial, institutional, healthcare, educational, and industrial facilities.

Brazil, Chile, and Argentina are strengthening building codes and incentive programs that encourage energy-efficient ventilation systems. Post-COVID priorities have also increased demand for reliable airflow, humidity control, contaminant reduction, and integration with smart building management systems. Manufacturers are responding with IoT-enabled monitoring, heat recovery technology, smart controls, variable-speed fans, energy-efficient motors, and renewable energy integration. Market consolidation is also emerging as larger regional HVAC companies acquire specialized ventilation providers to expand technical capabilities and product portfolios.

Market Drivers



Infrastructure expansion: Rapid development in Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and other urban centers is creating demand for DOAS installations in office towers, hospitals, airports, shopping centers, industrial facilities, and high-density developments. New projects increasingly require ventilation systems that integrate with energy recovery equipment and smart controls while maintaining precise airflow, temperature, and humidity. Indoor air quality priorities: Offices, hospitals, schools, hotels, retail centers, and public buildings are investing in advanced ventilation to support occupant health, regulatory compliance, and operational continuity. Real-time monitoring and automated performance management are becoming important purchasing considerations.

Market Challenges



High initial costs: DOAS installations can require substantial capital investment, particularly for large-scale projects. Retrofit applications may involve structural modifications, ductwork changes, and integration with legacy HVAC systems, limiting adoption among smaller or budget-sensitive facilities.

Technical expertise gap: Installation, calibration, maintenance, and system optimization require qualified engineers and technicians. Limited workforce availability in some markets can delay projects, increase operational risk, and reduce system performance. Supply chain exposure: Steel, aluminum, and copper are available from regional sources, particularly in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. However, advanced sensors, controls, fans, and specialized mechanical components are frequently imported from China, Mexico, and the United States. Commodity price volatility, tariffs, transportation bottlenecks, and political or economic instability can affect manufacturing costs and project schedules.

Key South America DOAS Market Trends



Smart ventilation systems: IoT-enabled DOAS units are gaining traction through real-time monitoring of airflow, temperature, humidity, and air quality. Automated adjustments, predictive maintenance, and building management integration can improve energy performance and reduce operating expenses.

Retrofit adoption: Aging building stock and stricter energy and indoor air quality requirements are supporting retrofit demand. These projects allow property owners to modernize ventilation performance without full-scale reconstruction. Energy-efficient technology: Heat recovery systems, solar-powered fans, variable-speed components, and high-efficiency motors are receiving greater attention in markets affected by rising electricity costs.

High-capacity Systems Record Strong Growth

The greater-than-60-ton segment is forecast to grow rapidly because major commercial, institutional, and industrial projects require substantial airflow and precise environmental control. Hospitals, airports, office towers, shopping malls, factories, warehouses, and government facilities benefit from high-capacity units that can serve extensive floor areas and high occupant densities. These systems also reduce the complexity associated with operating multiple smaller units while supporting modular configurations, centralized maintenance, smart controls, and energy recovery.

New Construction Leads Implementation

New construction represents the leading implementation category because DOAS equipment can be incorporated into building plans from the initial design stage. Architects and engineers can optimize equipment placement, ductwork, airflow distribution, mechanical space, and HVAC integration without the structural constraints frequently encountered in retrofit projects. Green building certifications and energy efficiency standards in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina further encourage developers to specify advanced ventilation technology at the outset. New installations can also accommodate future expansion, occupancy changes, and increased thermal loads.

Commercial Facilities Dominate Demand

The commercial sector accounts for the largest share of South America DOAS demand. Offices, hospitals, educational institutions, hotels, and retail centers require continuous ventilation, temperature regulation, and humidity management across high-occupancy environments. These facilities generally have the budgets, maintenance capabilities, and technical resources needed to deploy systems with energy recovery, modular configurations, and smart controls. Compliance with ventilation rates, health requirements, and energy standards provides additional momentum.

Dehumidification Becomes the Fastest-growing Requirement

Dehumidification is expected to experience the fastest growth because tropical, subtropical, and coastal climates create persistent moisture control challenges. Brazil, Colombia, and northern Argentina regularly experience elevated humidity, heavy rainfall, and seasonal weather patterns that can increase mold risk, corrosion, material deterioration, and indoor air quality concerns. Dehumidification-focused DOAS installations are therefore gaining importance in hospitals, schools, offices, shopping centers, and other densely occupied facilities.

Brazil Maintains Regional Market Leadership

Brazil leads the South America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems market due to its large urban population, expanding commercial infrastructure, industrial activity, and diverse climate. Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Brasilia continue to attract investment in healthcare facilities, educational buildings, offices, residential developments, and industrial complexes. Demand is also supported by food processing, pharmaceutical, automotive, and manufacturing operations that require high-capacity ventilation to manage heat and airborne contaminants. Brazil additionally serves as the region's principal production and export center for DOAS components, although imported advanced electronics and mechanical parts remain important.

Report Coverage



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031

Market value, forecasts, drivers, challenges, trends, company profiles, and strategic recommendations

Capacity: Less Than 20 Tons, 20-40 Tons, 40-60 Tons, and Greater Than 60 Tons

Implementation Type: New Construction and Retrofit

End User: Commercial and Industrial Requirement: Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, and Dehumidification

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. South America Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End User

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Requirement

6.7. Brazil Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.7.1. Market Size by Value

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

6.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

6.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.7.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

6.8. Argentina Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.8.1. Market Size by Value

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

6.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

6.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.8.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

6.9. Colombia Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Outlook

6.9.1. Market Size by Value

6.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Capacity

6.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Implementation Type

6.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.9.5. Market Size and Forecast by Requirement

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Porter's Five Forces

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Johnson Controls International plc

7.4.1.1. Company Snapshot

7.4.1.2. Company Overview

7.4.1.3. Financial Highlights

7.4.1.4. Geographic Insights

7.4.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

7.4.1.6. Product Portfolio

7.4.1.7. Key Executives

7.4.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

7.4.2. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

7.4.3. Trane Technologies plc

7.4.4. Carrier Global Corporation

7.4.5. LG Corporation

7.4.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.4.7. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

7.4.8. Multistack LLC

8. Strategic Recommendations

9. Annexure

9.1. FAQs

9.2. Notes

10. Disclaimer

List of Figures [6]

List of Tables [21]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Johnson Controls International plc

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Trane Technologies plc

Carrier Global Corporation

LG Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation Multistack LLC

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