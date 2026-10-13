Baycare Celebrates A Decade As A Fortune Best Workplace In Health Caretm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have named BayCare Health System to the national list of 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care. This marks the 10th consecutive year BayCare has earned a place on this prestigious list, reflecting the health system's longstanding commitment to creating a rewarding and supportive workplace for its team members.Great Place to Work builds the annual Best Workplaces in Health Care list by gathering confidential feedback from employees of companies in the health care industry.“To be named one of the best workplaces in the health care industry for 10 straight years is an incredible honor and a reflection of the people-first culture our team members experience every day,” said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners.“Our team members and providers bring extraordinary skill and compassionate care to our patients and the communities of West Central Florida, and I'm proud BayCare continues to be the best place to work, receive and provide care.”Earlier this year, BayCare ranked No. 21 among the nation's top PEOPLE® Companies that Care and earned eight National Culture Excellence & Industry Awards from Energage and Top Workplaces in the areas of Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, Healthcare, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Leadership and Purpose & Values.In addition, BayCare and Conners were honored as a 2026 Woman-Led Top Workplace - one of just 13 organizations with 2,500+ employees nationwide to achieve that recognition and the only Florida-based organization and the only comprehensive health care system in that size category. BayCare also was listed as a Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace for the 12th consecutive year and was recognized by USA Today as a Top Workplace in the USA for the third year in a row.

Learn more: Careers at BayCare

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

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BayCare Celebrates a Decade as a Fortune Best Workplace in Health CareTM