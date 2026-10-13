POOP Showcases Bitcoin Ecosystem 2.0 Vision At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, Announces Global Expansion Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POOP presented its vision for Bitcoin Ecosystem 2.0 at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, held October 6–8, outlining its technical foundations, long-term economic model, and international expansion plans. Representing the project, COO Vincent spoke with community members, ecosystem partners, developers, and investors about POOP's ambition to build a sustainable ecosystem rather than pursue short-term market activity.









“We are not building a one-off market activation campaign. We are building a long-term mechanism designed to sustain itself,” Vincent said.

A Distributed Team and Shared Vision

Vincent described POOP as an independent ecosystem developed by protocol contributors, with a core technical team in Silicon Valley and members across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

He outlined the complementary roles of TuringBitChain (TBC) and POOP: TBC provides the underlying blockchain infrastructure, while POOP serves as a major native liquidity protocol and an entry point into the ecosystem.“We are a distributed team, but our goals are highly aligned,” Vincent said.“We aim to serve as a gateway to Bitcoin Ecosystem 2.0.”

TBC is a Layer 1 blockchain derived from Bitcoin's main chain. It retains Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus and Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model while adding Turing-complete smart contracts. According to the project, its mainnet supports more than 13,000 transactions per second, a 4 GB block-size limit, and fees as low as $0.0002. The project also reports a top-tier rating following a comprehensive CertiK security audit.

Addressing Bitcoin's Cross-Chain Challenge

Vincent identified Bitcoin interoperability as a central focus. As demand for programmable finance grows, different networks and protocols have developed ways to extend Bitcoin's utility. WBTC brings Bitcoin exposure to Ethereum, Hashi supports cross-chain smart-contract capabilities involving Sui, and Lightning enables payments through channels. POOP aims to bring asset ownership, execution logic, and programmable functionality into a more closely aligned framework.









“Assets should be able to operate where their execution logic resides,” Vincent said. He emphasized that TBC is not a Layer 2 network or a bridge, but a separate Layer 1 blockchain derived from Bitcoin and sharing its architectural roots, UTXO model, and private-key framework.

TBC's approach includes atomic swaps using Hash Time-Locked Contracts (HTLCs), designed to complete exchanges or allow participants to recover their assets without a centralized intermediary holding them. Vincent also highlighted T11 for transfers between BTC and TBC, BitBus for migrating native Bitcoin inscription assets, and TuringBridge, scheduled to be open-sourced for customizable cross-chain functionality.

Beyond moving assets, POOP aims to establish a tamper-resistant, publicly verifiable sequence of cross-chain events. Vincent said reliable interoperability depends not only on where assets move, but also on how networks determine the order of transactions. POOP's proposed global event-sequencing mechanism is intended to provide a common reference for that ordering.

The Snowball Protocol and Long-Term Scarcity

Vincent presented the Snowball Protocol as the core of POOP's economic model, linking liquidity generation, phased distribution, and token scarcity. Under the current plan, four million POOP tokens are scheduled to be donated on the 19th of each month for 10 consecutive months. Each donation corresponds to on-chain computational power, which forms part of the project's mechanism for generating liquidity returns.

The initial distribution plan describes two main phases: three million POOP per month over 10 months, followed by two million per month for approximately another 10 months. Later phases are intended to adjust dynamically until available liquidity returns have been absorbed by the market. Vincent also said that, of the stated total supply of one billion POOP tokens, 900 million have reportedly been permanently burned.

The protocol links donations, computational resources, liquidity returns, and scheduled Snowball distributions to encourage participation and governance. Declining distribution volumes, longer cycles, and reduced token supply are central to its stated scarcity strategy. POOP aims to evolve into a broader layer for liquidity, governance, and settlement across TBC.

Ecosystem Roadmap: Cross-Chain Technology, Stablecoins, and Governance

POOP's broader roadmap has three connected components: atomic cross-chain infrastructure, native stablecoins, and ve(3,3)-inspired governance.

The cross-chain component is intended to create new liquidity pathways for assets originating on Bitcoin's mainnet. Inscription interoperability and atomic swaps are designed to support movement across compatible environments, while POOP's proposed event-sequencing mechanism would provide a verifiable reference for transaction ordering.

The second component is native stablecoins. TBC's TuringContract framework is designed to support stablecoin issuance, transfers, and settlement within its Layer 1 UTXO-based transaction model. According to the project, the architecture is intended to let transactions involving independent contracts run in parallel, potentially improving efficiency and reducing costs as adoption grows. POOP is positioned to coordinate stablecoin activity with liquidity across the wider ecosystem.

The third component, ve(3,3) governance, aims to align token holders, protocols, liquidity providers, and traders. Users lock tokens for vote-escrowed governance tokens (veTokens), then vote on token-emission allocation. Voters may receive fees and incentives, protocols compete for liquidity, and traders may benefit from deeper markets and lower slippage.

Vincent summarized the relationship among the three components:“Atomic cross-chain technology is the skeleton, native stablecoins are the lifeblood, and ve(3,3) provides the gravitational force. POOP is the backbone that brings all three together.”

Global Expansion and Community-Led Development

Vincent announced that POOP's global expansion initiative had officially launched, with the goal of connecting Web2 and Web3 communities and extending the ecosystem into more regions. He also said leading investment institutions were entering the ecosystem, with further updates expected in the near future.









Vincent said community members are central to the strategy.“The community is not a traffic pool; it is a group of co-builders. The 30 ambassadors who traveled to Singapore represent only the first step in our global expansion. The next destination is every city where our community can grow.”

At TOKEN2049, community members met developers, investors, and blockchain participants to exchange ideas and explore potential collaborations.

A Vision for Bitcoin's Next Era

Vincent closed with a statement of the project's ambition:“The next era of Bitcoin is not about moving BTC somewhere else. It is about unlocking what Bitcoin can truly become.”

He added:“TBC builds the infrastructure. POOP builds the Snowball. And the future belongs to those who understand scarcity.”

The vision reflects efforts to explore programmable value beyond Bitcoin's role as digital gold. TBC combines a Bitcoin-derived architecture and UTXO model with its Layer 1 smart-contract approach, while POOP positions itself as a gateway, liquidity protocol, and cross-chain coordination mechanism. TOKEN2049 marked a step in its effort to reach a wider international audience and expand Bitcoin Ecosystem 2.0 through community participation.

POOP Goes Global - connecting the world through community, building culture through ecosystem participation, and growing on the foundation of TBC.

About POOP

POOP is a native core asset of the TuringBitChain ecosystem and aims to serve as a gateway to Bitcoin Ecosystem 2.0. It focuses on liquidity coordination, community participation, and long-term ecosystem development.

About TuringBitChain (TBC)

TuringBitChain is a Layer 1 blockchain derived from Bitcoin's main chain. It retains Bitcoin's PoW consensus and UTXO model while introducing Turing-complete smart contracts at Layer 1. According to the project, its mainnet has undergone a comprehensive CertiK security audit and received a top-tier rating.

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