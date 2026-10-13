AELO Swiss Academy Highlights Integrated ATPL Program For Aspiring Airline Pilots

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GORDOLA, SWITZERLAND, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GORDOLA, SWITZERLAND - October 13, 2026 -

AELO Swiss Academy has detailed the structure and outcomes of its flagship pilot training pathway, the Integrated ATPL Program, a comprehensive course designed to take candidates with no prior flight experience to the highest level of commercial pilot certification within 18 months.

The program addresses ongoing demand for qualified pilots across the European aviation sector. Training takes place on modern equipment, including Diamond DA42 aircraft and Boeing 737 NG simulators, with instruction delivered by experienced professionals, among them captains drawn from established airlines. The curriculum combines theoretical study with practical flight training, preparing students for all 13 EASA examinations while while receiving rigorous flight training and competencies required for airline employment.







Intake dates are scheduled at several points throughout the year, allowing candidates to begin training on a timeline suited to their circumstances. Admission follows a structured selection process that includes a CV assessment, an online application, AON online assessments, a personal interview, and a medical examination.

According to figures reported by the academy, 96 percent of graduates secure placement, with the majority finding pilot positions within six months of completing the program. Graduates have joined carriers including SkyAlps, Swiss, Wizz Air, Ryanair, and EasyJet, among others.

"The Integrated ATPL Program is built to reflect the realities of modern airline operations," said Jaime Ordovas, Business Development Director at AELO Swiss Academy. "Candidates progress from their first hours in the cockpit through to advanced simulator sessions on aircraft types they are likely to fly in their careers. The emphasis throughout is on producing pilots who are ready to step into an airline environment."

The course is delivered as an all-inclusive package priced at 104,950 euros, covering accommodation, flight hours, the full set of EASA examinations, simulator time, equipment, transport, and insurance. The academy operates as an Authorized Flight Training Centre of Diamond Aircraft.

"The selection process is designed to identify candidates with the aptitude and commitment that airline careers require," said Ordovas. "From the application stage onward, the focus is on supporting each student through a demanding but structured journey toward certification and employment."

The 18-month duration reflects the depth of the syllabus, which integrates ground school and in-flight training rather than separating them into distinct phases. This approach is intended to help students connect theoretical knowledge with practical application as they advance through the program.

AELO Swiss Academy is the trading name of Aero Locarno SA, a Swiss company headquartered in Gordola, Switzerland, providing professional pilot training in accordance with European aviation regulations. The academy trains candidates for commercial aviation careers using current-generation aircraft and simulators, with instruction overseen by experienced aviation professionals. Further detail on the program is available at .

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For more information about Aero Locarno SA, contact the company here:

AELO Swiss Academy

Diego Paris

+41 79 544 07 77

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Via Aeroporto 21

6596 Gordola, Switzerland

CONTACT: Diego Paris