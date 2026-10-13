Standard Process® Announces Launch Of Mediherb® GLP-1 Bitter Complex

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New herbal formula combines Hops and Feverfew extracts to support satiety, healthy digestion, and metabolism through the body's natural response to bitter ingredients.*

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PALMYRA, Wis., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Process®, a leader in whole food nutrition and the exclusive United States distributor of MediHerb®, today announced the launch of MediHerb® GLP-1 Bitter Complex, a bitter herbal formula designed to support healthy satiety signaling and digestive function by engaging the body's natural bitter taste pathways. The formula integrates traditional Western herbal use of bitters with contemporary research into gut-brain and metabolic signaling.

MediHerb® GLP-1 Bitter Complex may benefit adults seeking practitioner-directed support for:



Healthy satiety signaling and appetite regulation*

Digestive function and gastrointestinal tone*

Pre-meal digestive support* Healthy eating patterns alongside diet and lifestyle interventions*

A 2025 KFF survey found that 12% of U.S. adults reported to be taking a GLP-1, and this growing interest in the medication has brought new attention to the body's natural satiety pathways and the gastrointestinal tract's role in appetite and digestive signaling. MediHerb® GLP-1 Bitter Complex provides healthcare practitioners a complementary botanical option for consideration within broader, practitioner-directed programs focused on healthy weight management, metabolic health, digestive support and appetite awareness, alongside nutrition, physical activity, and other lifestyle interventions.

“Bitter herbs have a long history of use in supporting healthy digestion and gastrointestinal function,” said Simone DuBois, Vice President of Business Strategy at Standard Process.“MediHerb® GLP-1 Bitter Complex builds on that herbal tradition with a targeted combination of Hops and Feverfew, bringing a botanical and holistic perspective to the growing conversation around satiety signaling and digestive health.”

Traditional Herbalism With a Modern Application

Bitter taste receptors are found not only on the tongue, but throughout the gastrointestinal tract where they play a role in digestive and appetite signaling. This growing understanding of bitter pathways provides a modern scientific lens when considering the traditional use of bitter herbs in digestive support.

“This new synergistic combination of hops and feverfew offers an exciting botanical approach to supporting the body's own GLP-1 pathway, helping support appetite regulation and healthy eating patterns”, said Professor Kerry Bone, Co-founder of MediHerb®.

“MediHerb has always built on the wisdom of herbal medicine with an uncompromising commitment to quality. GLP-1 Bitter Complex brings that foundation forward through thoughtful, science-informed innovation that responds to the evolving needs of practitioners and those in their care”, said Tammie Oon, MediHerb® Head of Brand & Innovation

How to Order

MediHerb® GLP-1 Bitter Complex is available for ordering through health care practitioners. Suggested use is one softgel three times daily before meals, or as directed. The product is not recommended for individuals under 18 years of age. Practitioners and patients should consult the product label for complete contraindications and cautions.



Patients: To connect with a Standard Process practitioner, visit Healthcare practitioners: To apply for an account, visit standardprocess.com/registration/choose-account. Additional information for practitioners is available at mediherb.com.

Additional Practitioner Resources

Standard Process also offers clinical protocols to help healthcare practitioners support patients across a range of GLP-1-related needs. Explore the resources here.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

About Standard Process®

Founded in 1929 by Dr. Royal Lee, Standard Process® has spent nearly a century advancing whole food nutrition and supporting healthcare practitioners. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, we believe health begins with the integrity of the food we grow. On our 850+ acre certified organic farm, we use organic and regenerative farming practices to grow up to 75% of the raw plant material used in our supplements. Through clinical research, product innovation, and practitioner education at the Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center, we continue to advance the science of whole food nutrition. The future of nutrition is hereTM.

About MediHerb®

Australian-based herbal supplement manufacturer MediHerb® provides a wide range of herbal products in liquid extracts and tablets. MediHerb's commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of the business, from the sourcing of herbs through to unique manufacturing processes that have revolutionized the herbal products industry. MediHerb® has a unique research and development department with scientists who are internationally regarded as phytochemical experts and have published numerous papers in respected peer-reviewed journals. MediHerb®, co-founded in 1986 by Professor Kerry Bone, is available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States. MediHerb® products are sold exclusively in the United States through Standard Process, Inc. Learn more at:

Standard Process Contacts:

Nicole McSwain, Marketing Communications Specialist

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Media Contact:

Laura Bastardi, MWW Health

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