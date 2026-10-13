NOA: The Technology Behind LUXEED's 185-Kilometer Media Test Drive
Long-distance journeys between cities can be demanding, both mentally and physically. LUXEED's NOA system is designed to help ease that burden as part of its intelligent driving assistance suite. During the upcoming 185-kilometer test drive, NOA will use navigation-based route planning, environmental perception and vehicle motion control to assist with driving along the test route on roads supported by the system. Participating media will experience firsthand how the vehicles handle functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane centering, speed adjustment, navigation-based lane changes, overtaking and route transitions.
All LUXEED vehicles participating in the test drive are equipped with Highway NOA (HNOA) and City NOA (CNOA). From highways and urban expressways to complex urban roads open to general traffic, these systems are designed to support drivers across a range of environments. The goal is to make driving more relaxed and confident while allowing drivers to remain in control of their vehicles.
Beyond NOA, the 185-kilometer intelligent driving experience will give participating media an opportunity to explore a broader suite of intelligent mobility features covering the entire journey, from setting off and cruising to parking. The program will assess the stability and practicality of LUXEED's intelligent driving systems while showcasing the technology underpinning the brand to global audiences.
As the media test drive gets underway on October 20, LUXEED will demonstrate how its intelligent driving technology performs in real-world conditions. The results are about to unfold.
Media Contact
LUXEED International
Ms. Wu Yi
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