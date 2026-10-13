Lira Clinical Announces Smart Boosterstm - A Revolution In Regenerative In-Clinic Skincare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lira Clinical, a global leader in corrective, brightening, and PROAging skincare, announces the launch of, a groundbreaking new approach to treatment enhancement featuring custom EXO-tech Phospholipid Encapsulation Delivery that amplifies and elevates the results of conventional in-clinic treatments.

With powerful regenerative formulas that target and support the biological pathways behind skin health and appearance, Smart Boosters empower professionals to customize treatments for their clients' unique skincare needs while delivering immediate, visible rejuvenation and supporting long-term skin regeneration.

The Booster+ Effect

Smart Boosters are additive technologies that complement and elevate standard in-clinic treatments, including Lira Clinical's professional Smart Peel protocol, by enabling skincare professionals to customize treatments based on the skin's immediate and long-term needs.

Each Smart Booster is formulated with Lira Clinical's custom EXO-techTM Phospholipid Encapsulation Delivery to improve the stability and biocompatibility of active ingredients while delivering them to the layers of the skin where they're needed most.

“Lira Clinical's Smart PeelsTM are the foundation of how we customize our professional treatments. Now, Smart Boosters let us take that customization even further. Using EXO-techTM delivery technology, we're able to deliver advanced ingredients and really elevate our treatment outcomes.”

Metaxia Dalikas, co-founder and CEO, Lira Clinical

The Smart Boosters Line

Lira Clinical's Smart Boosters line comprises 3 formulations designed for distinct skincare needs:

The Professional Boost Behind Better Skin: Smart Booster PDRN+

Smart Booster PDRN+ is an exclusive, first-to-the-global-market technology that delivers encapsulated PDRN and Wild Salmon Stem Cell-Conditioned Media aka Marine Cellular Complex (MCC) into the epidermis, while also supplying these regenerative actives in unencapsulated form at the surface for immediate hydration, barrier support, and visible recovery.

Think Beyond Brightening. Think+: Smart Booster TXA+

Smart Booster TXA+ combines mandelic acid for surface brightening and texture refinement with stable tranexamic acid delivered into the viable epidermis, setting a new standard for responsible melanin management by addressing multiple pathways involved in persistent and recurring hyperpigmentation.

The Energy Behind Aging Better: Smart Booster NAD+

Smart Booster NAD+ provides a cellular approach to PROAging by supporting the energy skin cells need to function, repair, and respond to stress. Encapsulated NAD+ is combined with Copper Tripeptide-1 and EXO-techTM Phospholipid Encapsulation Delivery to support cellular renewal, recovery, resilience, and healthier-looking skin over time.

Availability

Smart Boosters are available for in-clinic use by licensed skincare professionals. Find a Lira Clinical skincare partner

Lira Clinical Skincare: Real People. Real Results.

A global leader at the forefront of skincare innovation, Lira Clinical was founded by four renowned skincare professionals dedicated to providing real results - brighter, healthier, younger-looking skin - for real people. Lira Clinical's core philosophy, Science Discovering Nature's Secrets, reflects the company's deep understanding of how modern biotechnology can unlock the regenerative potential found in nature to address complex skin conditions, optimize skin function, and deliver transformative clinical outcomes.

Media Inquiries

Francine Kagarakis

Co-founder and CIO of Lira Clinical

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