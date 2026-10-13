Holding(S) In Company
|Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| OT1: £0.195
OT2: £0.085
OT3: £0.10
OT4: £0.085
| 2,050
2,050
4,672
10,083
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume/ Price/Total
OT1: 2,050 SHARES @ 19.5p £399.75
OT2: 2,050 SHARES @ 8.5p £174.25
OT3: 4,672 SHARES @ 10.0p £467.20
OT4: 10,083 SHARES @ 8.5p £857.06
e)
Date of the transaction
9 OCTOBER 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
Following the above transactions, Richard Roth's total holdings in the Company are 292,227Ordinary Shares, representing 1.05% of the Company's issued share capital.
Enquiries:
Lucius Cary
Oxford Technology Management
01865 784466
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