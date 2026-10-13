Verisk Estimates Insured Losses For Hurricane Isaias Could Reach USD 2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catastrophe and Risk Solutions business at Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, estimates insured industry losses to onshore property from Hurricane Isaias will range from USD 1 billion to USD 2 billion. The estimate includes losses from wind and privately insured storm surge resulting from Isaias' landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Wind is expected to account for the vast majority of insured losses.

Meteorological Summary

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, at approximately 8:30 p.m. CDT on Oct. 9 as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and a minimum central pressure of 971 mb. The storm weakened rapidly after moving inland and transitioned into a post-tropical cyclone over Alabama early the following morning.

Isaias became the ninth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season after developing over the Gulf. The storm steadily intensified over exceptionally warm waters, reaching Category 3 strength with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph before weakening prior to landfall.

Several factors contributed to Isaias' rapid intensification, including near-record sea-surface temperatures for early October, a compact wind field and core structure favorable for strengthening, and slower-than-anticipated development of damaging wind shear. Although increasing shear weakened the storm before landfall, Isaias reached the Gulf Coast as a significant hurricane and generated damaging wind impacts across portions of Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Putting Damage in Perspective

The most severe wind damage occurred west of Isaias' landfall location, particularly in Florida's Santa Rosa and northeastern Escambia counties. Reported impacts included roof damage, structural damage, downed trees and widespread debris. In Okaloosa County, the most common damage mechanism was trees falling onto residential structures. Overall, the event was characterized primarily by wind-related damage, including fallen trees, damaged roofs, fencing losses and debris impacts.

Power outages were widespread across the Florida Panhandle, with some counties reporting outages affecting a majority of residents. Additional impacts were reported in Alabama and Georgia, where the weakening storm and its remnants caused downed trees and further power disruptions.

Modeling Insights

The insured industry loss estimate includes losses to onshore residential, commercial and industrial properties and automobiles for building, contents and time-element coverages. The modeled scenarios include losses from wind and storm surge. Losses from precipitation-induced flooding are not expected to be significant for this event.

The estimate does not include:



Losses from precipitation-induced flooding

Losses paid by the National Flood Insurance Program

Losses exacerbated by litigation, fraudulent assignment of benefits or social inflation

Storm surge leakage losses paid on wind-only policies due to government intervention

Losses to inland marine, ocean-going marine cargo and hull, and pleasure boats

Losses to uninsured properties

Losses to infrastructure

Losses from extra-contractual obligations

Losses from hazardous waste cleanup, vandalism or civil commotion, whether directly or indirectly caused by the event

Losses resulting from the compromise of existing defenses, including natural and man-made levees

Loss adjustment expenses

Other non-modeled losses, including those resulting from tornadoes spawned by the storm Losses for U.S. offshore assets and non-U.S. property

Verisk continues to monitor the impacts of Hurricane Isaias and assess insured losses as additional claims and damage information become available.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

CONTACT: Mary Keller Verisk 339-832-7048...