Brazilian Global Workers Lead Latin American Earnings, Averaging $5,329 Per Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Among the highest-earning professionals, 82.5% land contracts through referrals or LinkedIn, according to a survey by Higlobe

New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin American professionals working for U.S. clients, earn on average 66% more than if they worked for local companies. This result is primarily driven by Brazil, where average monthly earnings reached $5,329-the highest among the surveyed countries. The data comes from The Global Contractor Insights Report by Higlobe, a U.S.-based fintech that facilitates payments for professionals contracted by international companies, which also surveyed talent from Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia.

Hard currency compensation is directly tied to working with U.S. clients-a reality for 87% of respondents, which supports an average monthly income of $4,822 among Latin American contractors. Technical qualification plays a key role in this equation: 63.4% of these professionals prioritize mastering artificial intelligence and automation as a primary tool to maintain competitiveness and boost dollar-denominated earnings.

LinkedIn has established itself as the primary gateway to securing employment contracts. LinkedIn and referrals account for 82.5% of agreements signed by top earners and yields the highest average monthly income among analyzed prospecting channels, at $5,060.

“The global market has matured, and artificial intelligence has become the primary asset for contract retention and salary growth in hard currency. Overseas dollar-earning professionals have realized that technical seniority, combined with the ability to automate workflows, ensures stability at a time of high demand,” says Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian, CEO and co-founder of Higlobe.

The data further shows that 15.4% of global workers do not hold a bachelor's degree-a group encompassing individuals with a high school diploma, incomplete higher education, bootcamp certifications, or self-taught backgrounds. In the global market, technical seniority expressed as years of experience, is the primary criterion: 34.5% of professionals have 6 to 10 years of experience, while 41.8% have 11 years or more.

“International companies are prioritizing talent capable of driving business growth and transformation through specific competencies. This process involves upskilling and cultural adaptation-a trend where practical proof of skills and proficiency with new tools are becoming increasingly decisive hiring criteria,” comments Farman-Farmaian.

Regarding employment structure, 70.6% of these professionals work with only one client, reinforcing the importance of long-term stability in international remote work. By role, software engineering leads the sector at 52%, followed by marketing (7.5%), design (6.9%), data and analytics (6.7%), and product/project management (6.6%).

This year, nearly 65% of these Latin American contractors expect an increase in compensation, reflecting strong confidence in international demand and the active pursuit of new opportunities.

To view the complete results of Higlobe's The Global Contractor Insights survey, visit the link.

About the Study

The Global Contractor Insights Report is a prospective study conducted by Higlobe to measure employment and income trends in the international market. The April 2026 edition included responses from 1,197 professionals located in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia.

About Higlobe, Inc.

Higlobe, Inc. is a global payments company founded in 2020 by Teymour H. Farman-Farmaian and Jeff Bolton. Higlobe delivers funds to overseas contractors and exporters in seconds, at the lowest cost guaranteed. Higlobe's investors include Battery Venture, TTV Capita, FjLab, Reciprocal Venture, Raptor Grou, and Gokul Rajaram.

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