Reach Security Raises More Than $50M Series B To Stop AI-Powered Attacks By Autonomously Closing The Gaps They Target

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding accelerates Reach Everywhere and the integration partnerships behind it, embedding the source of truth for security controls wherever teams work to outpace AI-powered attacks.

San Francisco, CA, October 13, 2026 - Reach Security, the AI that operates security defenses at machine speed, today announced more than $50 million in Series B funding led by Top Tier Capital Partners. The company also launched Reach Everywhere, which brings Reach's security control insights to wherever enterprise defense happens. Reach's AI reads the live configuration of the security products an enterprise already owns to determine whether an exploit path is blocked or still reachable, and names the exact rule that decides it. If that protection drifts, Reach can remediate it immediately.

AI has made finding vulnerabilities faster and cheaper than ever, yet VulnCheck's State of Exploitation 1H-2026 report found that fewer than 1.3% of vulnerabilities are exploited in the wild. The problem is speed: attackers are using AI to exploit weaknesses and misconfigurations faster than defenders can respond. According to CrowdStrike's 2026 Global Threat Report, AI-enabled adversary operations have increased 89%, and attacker breakout times have dropped to as little as 27 seconds. AI is even chaining exploits into attack paths never seen before. Reach uses AI on defense to move customers from human-paced to machine-speed security by:

Giving operations teams back their time. Reach prioritizes work based on which exposures and misconfigurations are actually reachable and which are already mitigated by existing controls.

Keeping pace with rising attack volume and speed without adding headcount. Reach uses AI to autonomously review and tune every control, keeping defenses strong and customers safe as attack volume grows.

Immediately closing the entry points AI-enabled adversaries use. Whether the attack came from an adversary or from an AI agent a customer pointed at its own environment, Reach closes the path it used by configuring the security defenses the enterprise already owns.

"What is old is new again in security. AI has given attackers better economics and a lower barrier to entry, but it has also given defenders a chance to use their home field advantage more than ever," said Garrett Hamilton, CEO and co-founder of Reach Security. "Defending at enterprise scale requires an accurate understanding of what your defenses are actually doing. You can't afford to get that wrong. That's why a source of truth for your security controls matters so much: which ones are reducing exposure, which ones are falling short, and which ones can do more. That clarity is valuable to customers and to our joint integration partners."

The Series B was led by Top Tier Capital Partners, with participation from Ballistic Ventures, In-Q-Tel, M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund and existing investors. The round comes as enterprises move to put AI on defense. Reach has doubled its customer base over the past 12 months. Autodesk, Insurity, MPS and Ensemble Health Partners are among the organizations relying on it to operate their defenses at machine speed. The funding will support product innovation, the extension of integration partnerships, international expansion and continued growth in the US enterprise and federal markets.

"Trust is built on evidence, not assumptions. With AI accelerating attack and defense alike, we need continuous proof that our controls are doing their job," said Sebastian Goodwin, Chief Trust Officer at Autodesk. "Reach is our source of truth. Our team gets its time back by working only on the exposures our controls aren't already covering. If an attacker gets in, we can close the path they used with defenses we already own. And because Reach uses AI to continuously review and tune every control, we keep pace with rising attack volume without adding headcount."

Reach Everywhere: The Source of Truth Wherever Security Work Happens

Security decisions that prioritize and reduce risk have never come from a single group or a single console. They take place across exposure management programs, security operations centers, incident response workflows, compliance platforms and frontier AI-powered security environments. Reach Everywhere delivers Reach's security control insights into each of them through the Reach API, its MCP server and a growing ecosystem of technology partners. That means a backlog gets reordered where it already lives and a control gets tuned without anyone opening another tool.

One of the most immediate applications is helping exposure management programs handle vulnerabilities that can't be patched as fast as AI now discovers them, by using existing security controls to block the paths attackers would take. Reach identifies, validates and continuously monitors compensating controls, providing evidence that they are deployed, current, enforcing policy and sitting in the right attack path. Where a fix is safe to make, Reach goes beyond flagging the gap. It pushes the change through ServiceNow, Jira or its own staged automation and validates it in a controlled environment before it takes effect, so entry points close without waiting on a separate remediation cycle. In an independent ROI analysis by TAG Infosphere, organizations using Reach saved more than 160 hours per week across control review, posture assessment and incident investigation, and saw a 156% return that compounds every time the control environment changes.

The Security Controls Source of Truth for AI

As organizations adopt AI across security operations, the quality of decisions those systems make depends on the quality of the data they consume. Through Reach's API and AI-powered MCP server, AI systems can access live, continuously validated control health data rather than relying on outdated inventories, exports or inferred information. Whether they use the Reach platform, its APIs or frontier AI models via MCP, organizations get deterministic answers grounded in real-world control health.

“A compensating control that cannot be verified is not a mitigation. It's an assumption,” said Colt Blackmore, co-founder and CTO of Reach Security.“At human scale, incorrect assumptions create inefficiency. At machine scale, they create risk. Whether decisions are made by analysts, automation platforms or AI agents, the underlying truth about security control health must remain consistent, accurate and continuously validated. Our vision is to provide a trusted source of truth for security controls that makes those systems reliable, effective and safe to operate.”

“AI is rapidly becoming one of the largest areas of technology investment, but its effectiveness depends entirely on the quality of the data and systems it can trust,” said Garth Timoll, General Partner & CEO at Top Tier Capital Partners.“Reach is creating a trusted source of truth for security controls, giving organizations the confidence to deploy AI-driven security workflows at scale. We see this as a critical layer in the emerging AI security stack.”

About Reach Security

Reach Security provides the trusted source of truth for security controls across the enterprise. Powered by deterministic AI, Reach continuously discovers, analyzes, validates and optimizes security controls, helping organizations identify attack paths, reduce risk and prove protections are working as intended. Through Reach Everywhere, its growing ecosystem of integrations, APIs and AI interfaces, Reach brings continuously validated security control data directly into platforms, workflows and AI systems where security decisions are made. By enabling organizations to operate at machine speed while maintaining confidence in their defenses, Reach helps security teams close exposure faster, strengthen resilience and safely scale AI-driven security operations. For more information, visit

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Ameesha Patel

PR Director, C8 Consulting on behalf of Reach Security

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Reach Security's Founding Team