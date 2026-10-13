1Qbit Qualifies Across Four Capability Streams Of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Qualification makes the Canadian software company eligible to compete for future Department of National Defence requirements supporting uncrewed systems

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1QB Information Technologies Inc. (“1QBit” or the“Company”), a Canadian advanced computing and software company, today announced that it has qualified as a supplier under the Government of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace (the“DDI Marketplace”) in all four capability streams for which it applied:



Stream 2 – C2, Communications, Data, EW and Cyber Systems

Stream 3 – Integration, Interoperability and Engineering Services

Stream 4 – Test, Evaluation and Training Stream 5 – Innovation and Experimentation



Through the DDI Marketplace, the Defence Investment Agency issues solicitations on behalf of the Department of National Defence to suppliers qualified in the relevant streams. The model is intended to facilitate the procurement process of the Canadian Armed Forces to acquire, test, and integrate new capabilities.

1QBit develops software and algorithms well suited to uncrewed and autonomous systems operating in contested environments. Its software and algorithms apply to a range of key defence challenges, including optimization for mission planning; routing and spectrum management; independent evaluation of computational and software technologies; and quantum-readiness assessments that help defence organizations understand how emerging quantum computing could affect the security of the systems they rely on.

“Uncrewed systems are only as effective as the communications, software, and decision-making behind them,” said Andrew Fursman, Chief Executive Officer of 1QBit.“1QBit has spent more than a decade building expertise at the forefront of computing technologies, which we believe will support defence initiatives calling for the capabilities in DDI streams 2 to 5. The DDI Marketplace provides an opportunity for us to make this expertise available to the Canadian Armed Forces, and we look forward to participating in the process.”

Qualification under the DDI Marketplace does not constitute a contract award and does not guarantee future revenue. It makes 1QBit eligible to receive solicitations issued under the applicable streams, but does not guarantee that the Company will be invited to compete for, or be awarded, any particular contract. Nothing in this release constitutes an endorsement of 1QBit or its technology by the Government of Canada or the Department of National Defence.

About 1QBit

1QBit is an advanced computing and software company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Founded in 2013, 1QBit develops software and algorithms for computationally demanding problems for enterprise and government customers, with expertise spanning optimization, machine learning, error correction, and the design of fault-tolerant quantum computing (FTQC) systems. Its leadership in the FTQC space is exemplified by its flagship product TopQAD, a quantum architecture design and quantum resource estimation toolkit, and its emerging qLDPC decoder technology.

For more information, visit 1qbit.com

Media Contact: comms@1qbit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the effect of our software and algorithms and their application; potential opportunities under the DDI Marketplace; and the potential development and application of its technologies. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including that qualification may not result in any solicitation, contract award, or revenue; that the Government of Canada may amend, suspend, or cancel the DDI Marketplace or any requirement issued under it; and that the Company's technologies are at varying stages of development and may not meet future requirements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.