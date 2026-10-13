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REXEL: Statement Relating To The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of October 1, 2026


Date: 2026-10-13 12:02:07

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights
2026-10-01
 311,385,744
 Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 311,385,744
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 308,448,880
(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

Attachment

  • Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights as of October 1, 2026

MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111802211


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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