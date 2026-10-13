Primepointe Property Management Recognized As Most Trusted Houston Property Management Company For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PrimePointe Property Management, a Houston-based residential property management company, has received the Most Trusted Property Management Houston recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition acknowledges the company's reported 5.0-star overall consumer review rating and its growing reputation for responsive service, transparent communication, and landlord-focused property management.

Founded by Joshua Staats, a real estate broker with firsthand experience, PrimePointe Property Management was established to address common frustrations in the rental industry, including poor communication, unexpected expenses, and inconsistent property oversight.

"We didn't start PrimePointe to become another property management company collecting rent and sending statements," said Staats, founder and managing broker. "We built it because we know what it's like to be the landlord waiting for answers and the resident trying to get someone to pick up the phone. Trust isn't something you can promise in a contract. You earn it through communication, accountability, and how you show up when something goes wrong. This recognition means a great deal to our team because it reflects the very reason we started PrimePointe."

Serving rental property owners throughout Greater Houston, PrimePointe specializes in managing single-family homes and multifamily investment properties. Its services include strategic rental pricing, property marketing, comprehensive tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance coordination, detailed property inspections, and transparent financial reporting through a secure online owner portal.

One of the company's distinguishing offerings is its PrimeProtection Landlord Guarantee, a discretionary management benefit designed to help eligible property owners offset certain financial losses involving tenant damage, lost rental income, and eviction-related expenses. The program complements PrimePointe's proactive approach to protecting rental investments through thorough screening, preventative maintenance oversight, and detailed property documentation. Benefits are subject to program eligibility requirements and limitations.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, PrimePointe offers management options tailored to an owner's investment goals, preferred level of involvement, and property needs. Through competitive rental pricing, responsive resident support, and proactive property care, the company aims to minimize vacancies, encourage longer tenancies, and reduce unnecessary expenses while helping owners maximize their long-term investment performance.

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition organization that evaluates businesses across multiple industries using publicly accessible consumer review data. PrimePointe's recognition highlights the importance of consumer confidence and accountability in an industry where property owners entrust management companies with valuable real estate investments.

About PrimePointe Property Management

PrimePointe Property Management is a Houston, Texas-based residential property management company serving single-family and multifamily rental property owners throughout Greater Houston. The company provides full-service leasing, tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance coordination, property inspections, financial reporting, and qualifying landlord protection programs. Its approach emphasizes transparent communication, proactive property oversight, and long-term investment performance.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.



Joshua Staats

PrimePointe Property Management

+1 (713) 570-9216

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PrimePointe Property Management Recognized as Most Trusted Houston Property Management Company for 2026 News Provided By Awardy October 13, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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