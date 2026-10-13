Suzie's CBD Treats Unveils Refined Brand Identity And Sustainable Packaging To Mark 10-Year Anniversary

Lineup of Suzie's CBD Treats' newly redesigned, eco-friendly product packaging marking 10 years in business

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Suzie's CBD Treats, an industry leader in high-quality CBD products for pets, today announced a comprehensive rebrand featuring a refined visual identity and upgraded sustainable packaging. The brand update marks a decade of continuous operation and reflects the company's ongoing dedication to product excellence, environmental responsibility, and customer satisfaction.

Founded in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Suzie's CBD Treats has spent the past 10 years serving pet owners and building strong partnerships across the independent pet supply market. To celebrate this milestone, the company refreshed its product presentation with a modern aesthetic and eco-friendly packaging materials designed to minimize environmental impact while maintaining product freshness and integrity.

Unlike many brands in the pet wellness space that rely on third-party manufacturers, Suzie's CBD Treats performs 100% of its manufacturing in-house at its Colorado facility. This vertical integration allows the company to oversee every stage of production, ensuring rigorous quality control and batch consistency from ingredient sourcing to final packaging.

"Reaching our 10-year milestone gave us an opportunity to reflect on how far the CBD pet space has come," said Caleb Gilmore, CEO of Suzie's CBD Treats. "Our updated, sustainable packaging represents both our growth and our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality products to our customers and retail partners. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the independent pet market while consistently exceeding expectations."

The newly packaged product line is rolling out to independent pet stores nationwide and is available directly to consumers online. As Suzie's CBD Treats enters its second decade, the company remains focused on strengthening its retail partnerships, developing new wellness offerings, and maintaining the strict manufacturing standards that have defined its brand since inception.

For more information about Suzie's CBD Treats and its updated product line, visit suziespettreats.

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About Suzie's CBD Treats: Established 10 years ago in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Suzie's CBD Treats manufactures premium CBD pet products in-house to ensure the highest standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness. Distributed through independent pet supply stores across the country and online, the company is dedicated to supporting pet health through transparent practices and exceptional customer service.

Caleb Gilmore

Suzie's CBD Treats

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Suzie's CBD Treats Unveils Refined Brand Identity and Sustainable Packaging to Mark 10-Year Anniversary News Provided By Digital Reporting Services October 13, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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