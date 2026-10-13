TRUEiGTECH Enhances Prediction Market Platform with Enterprise Infrastructure to Support Multi-Million Event Concurrency

The next-generation architecture delivers high-throughput in-memory order books, scalable event processing, and automated settlement powered by multiple oracles

- Prish KumarLAS VEGAS, NV USA, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TRUEiGTECH, an enterprise iGaming and technology provider, today announced an infrastructure upgrade to its proprietary prediction market platform. Engineered to meet surging institutional and retail demand across North America and Europe, the platform introduces distributed high-concurrency architecture capable of supporting millions of simultaneous active event contracts with sub-millisecond in-memory order-matching latency benchmarked under peak-load stress testing.This upgrade positions TRUEiGTECH as a premier prediction market platform provider for media companies, fintech enterprises, and licensed operators looking to scale beyond the structural limits of legacy betting software.Overcoming High-Volume Exchange BottlenecksThe demand for scalable prediction market infrastructure has intensified as the sector transitions from a niche Web3 vertical into a mainstream financial asset class. As institutional interest accelerates across centralized venues and modern crypto prediction platform ecosystems, monthly event-trading volumes across leading venues are expanding rapidly, regularly exceeding $20 billion to $40 billion during high-volatility election, financial, and sporting seasons. (Source)However, standard sportsbook engines and off-the-shelf scripts frequently encounter operational deadlocks during major breaking news events. When breaking macroeconomic data or in-game sports outcomes occur, trading activity does not scale linearly; it spikes up to 100 times baseline volume within milliseconds. Without dedicated financial-grade infrastructure, legacy architectures experience matching latency, order-queue stalls, and database deadlocks during mass market settlements.To resolve these bottlenecks, TRUEiGTECH re-architected its core prediction market technology, establishing new enterprise benchmarks:* Multi-Million Event Concurrency: Horizontally partitioned database clusters that support catalogs exceeding 2,000,000+ simultaneous active micro-markets without cross-market latency degradation.* 100,000+ Transactions Per Second (TPS): An in-memory Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) engine delivering sub-millisecond order matching and real-time execution.* 5,000,000+ Live WebSocket Updates/Minute: Fault-tolerant streaming gateways delivering live price updates, order-book depth, and liquidity spreads directly to end-user interfaces.Core Upgrades to the TRUEiGTECH Prediction Market Software StackThe enhanced enterprise prediction market platform delivers four modular engineering pillars built for rapid deployment and high-frequency trading:In-Memory CLOB & Hybrid AMM Matching EngineMoving far beyond the rigid mechanics of a standard models like production-grade polymarket clone script, operators can deploy two distinct execution models based on market depth: a high-speed Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) for sub-millisecond peer-to-peer matching on high-volume Tier-1 events, and automated market maker (AMM) liquidity pools that algorithmically guarantee instant fills and continuous pricing on long-tail or newly launched contracts where active order-book market makers are absent.Automated Multi-Oracle Aggregation & Instant SettlementTo eliminate resolution disputes and settlement bottlenecks, the engine integrates redundant, multi-source data oracles (financial market feeds, sports radar APIs, and verifiable decentralized data feeds) alongside an automated consensus resolver capable of settling millions of contracts simultaneously without platform downtime.Institutional Liquidity & FIX Protocol APIsHigh-speed REST, WebSocket, and industry-standard FIX protocol endpoints enable institutional market makers, proprietary trading firms, and liquidity providers to inject volume programmatically.Resilient Microservice ShardingIndependent containerized clusters ensure that sudden traffic surges on a viral political or sports event run in an isolated environment, preventing latency spillovers to financial or entertainment markets.Scalable Deployments Across High-Growth VerticalsThe modular platform handles four commercial use cases:* Sports Prediction Software Architecture: Real-time, micro-event contracts (including play-by-play, ball-by-ball, and player-level proposition markets) powered by enterprise-grade Sports Prediction Software operate concurrently alongside full-match outcomes without database lock contention.* Macroeconomic and Commodity Forecasting: Real-time event trading on interest rate decisions, CPI releases, currency exchange bands, and tech earnings.* Political & Current Event Indices: Regulated election and policy forecasting contracts with automated geofencing rules and jurisdiction-based compliance limits.* Turnkey Web3 & Crypto Protocols: For operators seeking an agile decentralized setup, TRUEiGTECH provides a dedicated crypto prediction platform core with non-custodial wallet connections and on-chain settlement rails."Prediction markets have evolved from casual betting boards to high-frequency financial exchanges driven by global news," said a spokesperson for TRUEiGTECH. "When millions of users trade a single event outcome simultaneously, platform reliability is the business. Our enhanced platform architecture ensures that enterprise operators can host millions of concurrent contracts and process massive transaction spikes without a single dropped order or settlement delay."Enterprise Customization and Zero Vendor Lock-InTRUEiGTECH pairs its infrastructure with complete operational flexibility through comprehensive prediction market software development. Enterprise clients receive full source code ownership, complete API documentation, independent cloud infrastructure deployment (AWS, GCP, or bare-metal setups), and zero revenue-share (0% GGR) models.About TRUEiGTECHTRUEiGTECH is an international technology provider specializing in enterprise-grade software solutions for sweepstakes casinos, prediction market platforms, sportsbetting ecosystems, and iGaming operators across North America, Europe, and LATAM. With a focus on high-concurrency architecture, complete source code handover, and regulatory adaptability, TRUEiGTECH empowers operators to build, scale, and own their gaming technology stacks.

Sai Naresh Parimi

TrueiGTech

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Prediction Market Platform Development | TRUEiGTECH

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRUEiGTECH Enhances Prediction Market Platform with Enterprise Infrastructure to Support Multi-Million Event Concurrency News Provided By TRUEiGTECH October 13, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.