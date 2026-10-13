Harwell Criminal Defense Named Among Top 10 Must-Know Criminal Defense Attorneys - Indianapolis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harwell Criminal Defense has received the Top 10 Must-Know Criminal Defense Attorneys - Indianapolis recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the firm's 4.8-star rating across 199 reviews. The downtown Indianapolis criminal defense firm received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Harwell Criminal Defense represents clients facing criminal allegations throughout Indiana, with a geographic focus on Marion County and the surrounding donut counties of Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Morgan, and Shelby. The firm's practice includes murder and major felony defense, drug crime defense, DUI/OWI defense, Indiana and federal criminal appeals, habeas corpus petitions, post-conviction relief, and crimmigration defense, where criminal allegations and immigration status intersect.

The firm describes its approach as pairing serious preparation with human communication. Its team aims to listen without judgment, identify time-sensitive deadlines, and explain the process in plain language so clients can make decisions without pressure. The firm considers criminal, immigration, license, work, and reputation consequences together, and offers trial and appellate representation, flexible payment options, multilingual service, and round-the-clock access.

Recognitions and ratings reflect publicly available consumer feedback and do not predict or guarantee the outcome of any legal matter.

The firm is located at 156 E. Market St., Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

About Harwell Criminal Defense

Harwell Criminal Defense is a criminal defense law firm based in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, representing clients statewide in criminal, DUI/OWI, drug, and homicide matters, as well as Indiana and federal criminal appeals, habeas corpus petitions, post-conviction relief, and crimmigration defense.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.



Jonathan D Harwell

Harwell Criminal Defense

(317) 500-4435

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Harwell Criminal Defense Named Among Top 10 Must-Know Criminal Defense Attorneys - Indianapolis News Provided By Awardy October 13, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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