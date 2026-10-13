Moms For Liberty Marks Five Years Of Rapid Growth At Annual Joyful Warriors National Summit In Dallas

Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton Headline Summit as Organization Unveils M4L AWARE, an AI-Powered School Board Watchdog

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moms for Liberty successfully hosted its fifth annual Joyful Warriors National Summit on Sunday, closing three days of training, strategy and celebration at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel under the theme“Boots on the Ground.” Held October 8–11, the summit brought together parents, chapter leaders, elected officials and national policy experts from across the country, and marked a milestone for an organization that, in just five years, has grown rapidly from a handful of Florida moms into America's largest grassroots parental rights organization.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott opened the summit's first full day on Friday, delivering the“Welcome to Texas” address at the Boots on the Ground Breakfast following an introduction from Moms for Liberty Co-Founder and CEO Tina Descovich.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined attendees Saturday evening for the“Such a Time As This” Awards Dinner Gala, where Moms for Liberty honored grassroots leaders from chapters across the country for their work defending parental rights in their communities.

The summit also served as the launch of M4L AWARE, a new artificial intelligence-powered system that sweeps the published agendas of more than 13,000 school districts nationwide. M4L AWARE ranks each agenda item on a scale of one to ten based on its potential impact on parental rights, First Amendment rights, curriculum, transparency, Title IX, gender policies and diversity, equity and inclusion programs, then sends local Moms for Liberty members a plain-language summary and a ready-to-share alert. The system is designed to give chapters a tool to mobilize parents, sign up for public comment and scrutinize proposals before board members cast their votes.

“For five years, we've asked parents to show up at school board meetings, and they have,” said Descovich.“The problem is that it's incredibly time-consuming to sift through thousands of pages in agendas each week, and school districts count on that. Moms for Liberty is harnessing AI to increase the oversight of school boards across the nation, empowering parents like never before.”

Over the course of the weekend, attendees heard from dozens of national leaders, including U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey, XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey, school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis, author Dr. James Lindsay, and constitutional educators Rick Green and KrisAnne Hall. Breakout sessions covered academic standards, classroom materials, Title IX, Section 504 and Office for Civil Rights complaints, student data and artificial intelligence in schools, and protecting children in the age of algorithms. The summit also featured the premiere of the documentary“America's Moms” and hands-on Leadership Institute training on using AI for public policy and on social media for women leaders and activists.

Attendees now return to their communities with new training, new tools and new allies, and with boots on the ground in school districts across the country.

Luke Ball

Compass Strategies INC

+1 910-599-3284

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Moms for Liberty Marks Five Years of Rapid Growth at Annual Joyful Warriors National Summit in Dallas News Provided By Compass Strategies INC October 13, 2026, 15:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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