Professional Softball League Announces Strategic Investment And Unified Six-Team Plan For 2027

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building on its first season of competition, the Professional Softball League (PSL) will unite six independently owned member teams for a 40-game season culminating in the PSL Championship.The PSL today announced the next phase of its growth, bringing together six independently owned member teams, new strategic investment, and additional operating resources for the 2027 season.Building on the foundation established by the PSL's team owners, players, and league leadership, the expanded structure is designed to strengthen league operations, enhance the player and fan experience, and create more opportunities for women to compete professionally.The Florida Vibe, Knoxville Miracle, St. Louis Gateway Gold, Atlanta Smoke, Kansas City Diamonds, and Birmingham Iron will compete as members of a unified professional league in 2027. The season will feature a 40-game schedule, league standings, and the PSL Championship at the end of the summer.The PSL model combines strong local ownership with the resources and structure of a national professional league. Each team will continue building its own identity, fan base, commercial partnerships, and community relationships, while the PSL provides shared standards and support in areas such as scheduling, media, marketing, and league operations.Community Sports Partners (CSP) will join the PSL as a strategic ownership and operating partner, working alongside team owners and league leadership. The partnership will bring additional resources, professional sports experience, and infrastructure to support the league's continued growth.“Owning the Kansas City Monarchs and seeing the Diamonds play in our stadium gave me a front-row seat to the community impact of professional softball. The energy on the field and in the stands was electric. CSP exists to make people and places, and therefore communities, better. The PSL investment supports this mission. We are grateful to all of the team owners for the opportunity to be part of something this special,” said Quint Studer, chairman and CEO of Community Sports Partners.The league's team owners believe the combination of strong local ownership and shared league resources creates a foundation for sustainable growth while allowing each organization to preserve its identity and community relationships.“From the beginning, the Kansas City Diamonds have been built around creating opportunity for players and bringing people together through softball. I'm proud to be part of a group of team owners committed to building the PSL with strong local roots and a shared vision for the game's future. We're excited for what this means for our players, our fans, and the Kansas City community,” said Jeremy McDowell, owner of the Kansas City Diamonds.“When I started the Florida Vibe, I dreamed that one day we could be part of a professional league built to give women more opportunities in softball. To see that vision becoming a reality in the PSL, with new investment and a strong group of team owners behind it, means a lot. As we enter our sixth year, I'm excited about what the future holds for the Vibe, our players, and the game,” said Ryan Moore, owner of the Florida Vibe.For the PSL's member teams, the new investment will provide additional support as they strengthen their organizations, deepen their community connections, and build the professional game in their markets.“I'm excited about what the new investment means for the PSL and for the Knoxville Miracle. It gives us an opportunity to strengthen the league, support our players, and build a lasting connection with our community. I've spent my career helping athletes develop and reach their potential, and I'm proud to be part of creating more opportunities for women to compete professionally and inspire the next generation,” said Eugene Bleecker, founder of the Knoxville Miracle.“Birmingham and Alabama have a deep tradition of hard work, resilience, and passionate softball fans. We're proud to build the Birmingham Iron into a professional organization our community can call its own. With new investment and a committed group of team owners, the PSL is laying the groundwork for more women to pursue a career in professional softball. We're excited to help build that future and represent Birmingham and Alabama along the way,” said Matt Kornegay, owner of the Birmingham Iron.Players will be at the center of the PSL's 2027 season. Across six team markets, athletes will compete for the PSL Championship, bringing professional softball to more fans and building lasting connections in their communities.“I was fortunate to experience playing at the highest level in St. Louis and have seen the opportunities the game can create. I want female athletes to have that same opportunity to play in front of an incredible fan base, pursue a professional career, grow the game, and inspire the next generation. Helping build the Gateway Gold in St. Louis and the PSL is a chance to be part of making that future real,” said Kyle McClellan, founder of the St. Louis Gateway Gold.“The PSL represents an important step forward for the growth of professional softball. Bringing teams together under one unified league creates a stronger platform while still allowing each organization to bring its own identity and energy to the game. With my experience in Major League Baseball, I've seen what a professional environment can mean for players and communities, so we want these women to have that same first-class experience and young girls to see a real future in this game beyond college. With the Atlanta Smoke, we're extremely proud to have won four straight championships and become the first-ever PSL champions, but what means even more is using that success to help grow the league, strengthen our community, and build something lasting for the next generation,” said Brandon Phillips, owner of the Atlanta Smoke.The league's vision extends well beyond the 2027 season. The PSL is working to build a sustainable professional softball ecosystem that expands opportunities for women, strengthens teams in their local communities, and creates a foundation for long-term growth.Additional details on rosters, the schedule, venues, media plans, partnerships, and player development opportunities will be announced as plans are finalized.Players, fans, prospective partners, and others interested in receiving information about future PSL opportunities may visit .# # #About the Professional Softball League:The Professional Softball League (PSL) exists to advance professional softball through a national league of independently owned member teams committed to competitive integrity, meaningful player opportunities, and long-term sustainability.With teams rooted in their local communities and supported by shared league resources and infrastructure, the PSL is working to expand opportunities for women; strengthen connections among players, fans, and communities; and build professional softball for generations to come.People First. Community Always. Opportunities for Generations.To learn more visit .About Community Sports Partners:Community Sports Partners (CSP) is a sports ownership and operating platform focused on building organizations that positively impact children, families, and communities. Founded by Quint Studer and John Shulman, CSP's portfolio includes the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Kansas City Monarchs, and Beloit Sky Carp, along with investments and initiatives across youth sports and family sports experiences.Community Sports Partners believes sports can be more than competition. At their best, sports create human connection, develop young people, bring families together, and strengthen communities.About Quint Studer:Quint Studer is a philanthropist, author, and community investor with extensive experience in professional sports and community development. He began his career as a special education teacher, where he worked to help every child reach their potential. That experience shaped a philosophy he has carried throughout his career: unlocking opportunities for people, organizations, and communities.Quint founded the Studer Community Institute and has played a significant role in the revitalization of Pensacola, Florida. He is the author of 16 books on leadership and community development. His Building a Vibrant Community: How Citizen-Powered Change Is Reshaping America (Revised and Updated Second Edition) is a blueprint for creating great places to live, work, and play. He believes sports can be a powerful catalyst for community pride, economic activity, and connection.He is particularly passionate about advancing women's athletics and strengthening the larger ecosystem around professional softball. Through his involvement with the Professional Softball League, he is committed to helping build a sustainable league that creates meaningful opportunities for women, helps athletes thrive, strengthens communities, engages families and fans, and moves the sport forward nationally. He brings to the PSL the same long-term vision, community-centered leadership, and commitment to excellence that have defined his career.To learn more about Quint, visit QuintStuder

Dottie DeHart

DH&C

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Professional Softball League Announces Strategic Investment and Unified Six-Team Plan for 2027 News Provided By DH&C October 13, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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