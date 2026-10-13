Award-Winning Drug-Free Haptic Technology Research To Be Presented At Seven Scientific Meetings In Q4 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Best Abstract winner at Business of Pain leads presentations of drug-free haptic patch data in sleep, pain, balance, stress, anxiety, and athletic performance.

NARRAGANSETT, RI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clarity Science, LLC, a contract research organization based in Narragansett, Rhode Island, has been invited to present research on drug-free Haptic Vibrotactile Transduction /Trigger Technology (VTT) at seven scientific meetings in Europe, North America, and Asia in the fourth quarter of 2026. The presentations, given by Clarity Science President Peter Hurwitz and Jeffrey Gudin, MD, of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, bring together data from multiple randomized, placebo-controlled studies of wearable haptic patches made by The Super Patch Company.The program's pain data were awarded Best Abstract at the Business of Pain 2026 meeting, held October 8–11 in Miami Beach, Florida. The award-winning presentation showed that a haptic patch significantly reduced pain severity and interference and improved range of motion compared with placebo in a randomized, double-blind study of 118 adults.Recent Presentations.Business of Pain 2026, October 8–11, 2026, Miami Beach, Florida: Awarded Best Abstract..39th ECNP Congress (European College of Neuropsychopharmacology), October 10–13, 2026, Munich, Germany.Upcoming Presentations.ANA 2026, the 151st Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association, October 17–20, 2026, San Diego, California..ESRS 2026, the 28th Congress of the European Sleep Research Society, October 20–23, 2026, Maastricht, the Netherlands..icSPORTS 2026, the 14th International Congress on Sport Sciences Research and Technology Support, October 26–27, 2026, Angers, France..IASP 2026 World Congress on Pain (International Association for the Study of Pain), October 26–30, 2026, Bangkok, Thailand..Neuroscience 2026, the Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN), November 14–18, 2026, Washington, D.C.“Being invited to present at seven major international meetings in neuropsychopharmacology, neurology, neuroscience, sleep medicine, sport science, and pain in a single quarter reflects how broadly this technology is being studied,” said Peter Hurwitz, President of Clarity Science, LLC.“Across sleep, pain, balance, stress, and athletic performance, our placebo-controlled studies point to the same thing: a drug-free signal delivered through the skin can produce measurable results. We look forward to sharing the data with these scientific communities.”Data Across Five Areas of HealthTogether, the presentations cover randomized, placebo-controlled studies in which participants wore an active VTT patch or a placebo patch:.Sleep: In the RESTORE sleep trial (REM Patch), Insomnia Severity Index scores fell 79% and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index scores fell 76% by Day 14, significantly more than with placebo (p<0.001)..Pain: In RESTORE pain trial (FREEDOM Patch), pain severity and interference fell significantly more than with placebo, and range of motion improved..Balance: In the PROTECT trial (LIBERTY Patch), participants showed a reduction in“high-risk” fall classification and significant improvements in reaction time and time to stand and sit (p<0.05)..Stress and anxiety: In the STRAVA trial, (PEACE Patch), Perceived Stress Scale scores fell 33% by Day 14, moving participants from a moderate to a low stress level, with significant reductions in anxiety and depressive symptoms (p<0.001)..Athletic performance: In the POWER-UP trial (VICTORY Patch) involving NCAA Division I athletes, knee strength rose by up to 8% from baseline (p<0.001) and left–right strength imbalance was significantly reduced (p=0.026).How the Technology WorksHaptic Vibrotactile Transduction/Trigger Technology (VTT) is designed to stimulate mechanoreceptors in the skin. The resulting signal is thought to engage PIEZO1 and PIEZO2 mechanosensitive ion channels, the touch-sensing receptors recognized by the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, which carry sensory information through the peripheral nervous system to the brain. Investigators propose that this single sensory pathway may explain why benefits appear across such different areas of health.DisclosureThe studies were funded by SRYSTY Holding Co. / The Super Patch Company, the patch manufacturer, and conducted by Clarity Science, LLC and collaborating sites under independent IRB oversight.About Clarity Science, LLCClarity Science, LLC, headquartered in Narragansett, Rhode Island, is a contract research organization (CRO) that designs and conducts randomized, placebo-controlled clinical studies of non-pharmacological and pharmacological health technologies. Its studies are conducted with academic and clinical collaborators under independent Institutional Review Board oversight, and its findings have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.About The Super Patch CompanyThe Super Patch Company ( href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">superpatch), based in Toronto, Canada, is a privately held wellness technology company that develops drug-free, non-invasive wearable patches incorporating Haptic Vibrotactile Transduction/Trigger Technology (VTT). Each patch carries an embedded pattern designed to stimulate mechanoreceptors in the skin.Study SourceMechanism review: Gudin J, Sakr M, Fason J, Hurwitz P. Piezo Ion Channels and Their Association With Haptic Technology Use: A Narrative Review. Cureus. 2025;17(1):e77433.Pain study: Fason J, Hurwitz P, Gudin J. Reducing Pain and Improving Mobility Using Haptic Patch Technology: Results of the RESTORE Study. Pain and Therapy. 2025;14:1797–1807.POWER-UP trial: Improvement of Athletic Performance with Haptics: Results of the POWER-UP Trial.Media ContactPeter Hurwitz, PresidentClarity Science, LLC, Narragansett, Rhode Island...

Peter Hurwitz

Clarity Science LLC

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Award-Winning Drug-Free Haptic Technology Research to Be Presented at Seven Scientific Meetings in Q4 2026 News Provided By Clarity Science LLC October 13, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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