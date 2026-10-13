Canadian FM Arrives In India, To Hold Talks With EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in India on Tuesday, reflecting the sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in bilateral relations.

“A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Anita Anand, on her visit to India. This is the third visit to India by Minister Anand since June 2025, reflecting the sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in India-Canada relations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to build on the recent progress and further advance our bilateral partnership,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney also held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday evening, India time, and agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties while working towards concrete outcomes across key areas.

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties,” PM Modi wrote on X after the phone call.

“Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Canadian High Commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter, termed the chemistry between Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart as "excellent" and said that the two nations never had as "good a relationship" as it is right now.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Cooter spoke about the recent engagements between the leadership of both countries, including meetings between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Anand. He also talked about the upcoming visit of Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu.

"I think it is fair to say that we never had as good a relationship as we have right now. Starting at the highest level, the chemistry between our two Prime Ministers is excellent. They have met four times in just over a year. Officials are also meeting regularly. We recently had our National Security Advisor here for discussions with his Indian counterpart, and our Foreign Minister is coming here. This will be her 10th meeting with India's External Affairs Minister over the past year," the Canadian High Commissioner told IANS.

–IANS

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