Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan To Visit Chennai On Thursday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Energy, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong will visit Chennai on Thursday as Tamil Nadu is one of the key economic focus states in India for the Southeast Asian country, a statement said.

As India's second-largest state economy and a major industrial hub, Tamil Nadu is an important economic partner for Singapore, with its companies active across sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, and digital services, the statement said.

The Deputy Prime Minister will engage business leaders from Chennai and Singapore. He will also meet officials of the ITE Education Services (ITEES), which is implementing the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for Advanced Manufacturing, a bilateral project under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

Prominent Singapore players in Tamil Nadu include CapitaLand and STT GDC, which are expanding data centre capacity in Chennai; Sembcorp, which has developed wind and solar energy projects in the state; HTL International, which operates an export-oriented manufacturing facility in Chennai; PSA, which has been operating a container terminal at Chennai Port since 2009; and ST Engineering, which has deployed Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) for both Phase One and Two of the Chennai Metro project.

CapitaLand, one of Singapore's largest real estate conglomerates, has developed a significant presence across Tamil Nadu over the years. Today, its portfolio in the state spans IT parks, industrial parks, logistics parks, and hospitality assets, reflecting Tamil Nadu's significance within its broader India strategy. With support from Enterprise Singapore, CapitaLand is developing its first data centre in Ambattur, Chennai, set to launch in Q1 2027.

This greenfield, multiphase development will have an ultimate IT power capacity of 34 MW, designed to serve global cloud service providers, technology companies, and large enterprise customers.

Gan is on a three-day visit to India from October 13 to 15. The visit will reaffirm the longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relationship between the two countries, according to a Singapore government statement.

Gan will be in New Delhi on October 13 and 14, when he will participate in the 8th Bloomberg New Economy Forum and speak on a panel on how countries are moving towards self-sufficiency globally. A member of the BNE Advisory Board, he will also meet with senior Indian government officials and business leaders on the sidelines of the forum.