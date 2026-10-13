ASTS Stock Slumps Over 9% Today: Piper Sandler Flags Satellite Launch Risks, But Retail Calls Concerns 'Overstated'



The brokerage is constructive on AST SpaceMobile's prospects beyond 2027.

On Monday, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft said ASTS selloff is a buying opportunity AST SpaceMobile has three more BlueBird satellites awaiting launch.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) shares drew significant investor attention on Tuesday after Piper Sandler downgraded the satellite communications company, raising concerns about its ability to meet its ambitious satellite launch schedule amid growing competition from SpaceX (SPCX).

According to The Fly, Piper Sandler downgraded ASTS to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' and slashed its price target to $54 from $98, citing reduced confidence in the company's satellite deployment plans for 2026 and 2027.

ASTS shares were down 9% at the time of writing, having shed more than 17% since the SpaceX update was made public.

Piper Sees Launch Concerns

Piper said it is concerned about AST SpaceMobile due to SpaceX's ambitions in the direct-to-cell market following its agreement to acquire Grain Management's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio for approximately $8 billion.

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, could help Starlink Mobile combine satellite connectivity with traditional ground-based wireless networks.

Piper warned that SpaceX could theoretically limit launch opportunities for competitors such as AST, potentially slowing its satellite deployment. SpaceX could also pressure service pricing by competing more aggressively with traditional telecom operators.

However, the brokerage remains constructive on AST's longer-term prospects beyond 2027. AST SpaceMobile has partnerships with more than 60 mobile operators covering over three billion subscribers globally.

Retail Says ASTS Hasn't Bottomed Out Yet

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding ASTS turned 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' a day earlier, amid 'extremely high' message volumes. ASTS was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user said Piper Sandler's downgrade overstates the launch risk.

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Another user said the stock hasn't bottomed out yet.

Some Analysts Are Bullish On ASTS

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However, some analysts have remained bullish on ASTS stock. On Monday, Deutsche Bank upgraded ASTS to 'Buy' from 'Hold' and maintained a $93 price target. Analyst Bryan Kraft viewed the recent selloff as a buying opportunity, citing positive developments that investors may have overlooked.

Berenberg also reiterated its 'Buy' rating, arguing that SpaceX's expansion could make the firm a more attractive satellite partner for existing wireless carriers.

ASTS Set To Launch BlueBirds 14, 15 And 16

AST SpaceMobile recently launched satellites through BlueBird 13, while BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 are positioned for upcoming launches from Florida. The company previously targeted around 45 satellites in orbit by year-end 2026.

AST SpaceMobile has a contracted revenue backlog of about $1.3 billion and expects revenue of $150 million to $200 million in full-year 2026.

The stock is down around 45% so far in 2026.

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