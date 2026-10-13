Azerbaijan's Non-Financial Sector Risks Manageable, Central Bank Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Risks in Azerbaijan's non-financial sector remain generally manageable. Although there are certain risks associated with individual borrowers in the banks' business loan portfolios, no sector of the economy as a whole has been classified as high-risk.

This was stated in the“Financial Stability Report” published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the report, as of the end of 2025, the banking sector's business loan portfolio totaled 16.1 billion manat ($9.4 billion). Borrowers for whom individual financial data was collected and analyzed accounted for 55% of this portfolio. The CBA assessed companies' debt levels and their ability to service interest expenses based on Moody's rating methodology.

The analysis showed that, despite risks at individual companies, the overall risk level in the non-financial sector remains manageable. Positive trends were observed in the stability of trade, the manufacturing sector, transportation, and the extractive industries.

At the same time, profitability indicators varied by sector. Compared with the previous year, profitability in the transportation, information technology, and telecommunications sectors increased, while in some other sectors, the faster growth of expenses relative to revenues led to a decline in profitability.

As for debt trends, in 2025, compared to 2024, debt levels declined in the retail sector and the manufacturing industry. At the same time, debt increased in the service sector, agriculture, transportation, as well as in the information and communications sector.

The report emphasizes that business lending plays an important role in financing economic activity. In Azerbaijan, the business loan portfolio grew by 13.4% year-over-year, exceeding the nominal growth rate of GDP and GDP in the non-resource sectors. Over the same period, nominal GDP growth stood at 5%, while nominal GDP growth in non-resource sectors was 6.1%.

The volume of business loans issued to all sectors of the economy increased over the past year. The largest growth was recorded in construction, transportation, the non-manufacturing sector, and the services sector. The share of the business loan portfolio in GDP increased by 0.7 percentage points, reaching 13.2%. In other sectors, with the exception of agriculture and industry, the share of business loans in the GDP of the respective industries increased. This growth was driven, in particular, by an expansion of lending in the construction sector.

As of June 2026, approximately one-fifth of the loans issued to the real sector were directed toward investment purposes. 21.6% of the business loan portfolio was used to finance the purchase, construction, and renovation of real estate, the acquisition of equipment, and other investment expenditures. This figure increased by 0.6 percentage points compared to the end of 2025. The report also notes a positive trend in loans directed toward fixed assets in the construction sector.

At the same time, the dollarization rate of the business loan portfolio rose from 25% to 27.6% in 2026. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan attributed this increase primarily to secured foreign-currency loans issued to a limited number of clients to finance major infrastructure projects in the construction sector.

The share of nonperforming loans (NPLs) in business loans increased by 0.5 percentage points compared to the end of last year, reaching 3.2%. However, the coverage ratio for nonperforming business loans stood at 102%. This indicator suggests that banks have sufficient reserves to cover potential loan losses.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is implementing measures to stimulate business lending in order to support financing for the real sector. In this context, regulatory easing is being applied with respect to risk-weighted assets for loans to export-oriented enterprises, the agricultural sector, as well as micro- and small enterprises.

The report noted that, despite a slight increase in risks for individual borrowers, an analysis of the business loan portfolio shows that risks in the nonfinancial sector remain generally manageable and do not pose an overall threat to financial stability.