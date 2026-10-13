Following Stringent Low-Carbon Procurement Mandates, New Study Maps Steel Rebar Transition From Blast Furnaces To Electric Arc And Green DRI Mills

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Steel Rebar Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel rebar market is projected to grow from USD 202.27 billion in 2026 to USD 250.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by expanding construction activity across infrastructure, housing, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. Investments in highways, bridges, railways, airports, ports, renewable energy projects, and urban development are expected to strengthen demand for steel reinforcement bars.

Urbanization, population growth, and industrialization are also accelerating the construction of reinforced concrete structures. Developing economies are investing in new transportation networks and public infrastructure, while mature markets continue to modernize aging assets. These trends are creating sustained opportunities for steel rebar manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

Electric arc furnace segment to record the highest CAGR

The electric arc furnace (EAF) segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031 as steel producers increase their focus on low-carbon and sustainable manufacturing. EAF production supports greater use of scrap steel, reducing dependence on virgin raw materials and lowering the carbon intensity of steelmaking. Government decarbonization policies, investment in EAF-based facilities, the availability of scrap steel, and rising demand for green steel rebar are expected to support segment growth.

#3 bar size category gains momentum

The #3 bar size category is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Its use is increasing in residential and light-to-medium construction, including slabs, walls, footings, driveways, and other reinforced concrete applications. Growth in housing development and smaller to medium-scale infrastructure projects is expected to increase demand for this bar size, particularly in rapidly urbanizing markets.

Infrastructure remains the fastest-growing end-use sector

Infrastructure is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector between 2026 and 2031. Higher public and private spending on roads, bridges, railways, airports, ports, energy facilities, and urban infrastructure is driving steel rebar consumption. Government modernization programs and major construction projects in developing countries are also supporting demand, particularly where transportation capacity and essential public infrastructure require substantial expansion.

Plain carbon and deformed rebar segments lead growth

Among coating types, plain carbon rebar is forecast to post the highest CAGR due to its cost-effectiveness, broad availability, established manufacturing base, and extensive use in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction. Demand is expected to remain particularly strong in emerging economies undertaking large construction and development programs.

By type, deformed rebar is projected to grow faster than mild steel bar. Its tensile strength, bond with concrete, and load-carrying capability make it suitable for demanding construction applications. Increased spending on large-scale infrastructure, high-rise buildings, industrial facilities, and durable reinforced concrete structures is expected to expand adoption.

Middle East & Africa emerges as the fastest-growing region

The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest regional CAGR during the forecast period. Investment in housing, transportation, commercial buildings, industrial development, tourism, and energy infrastructure is generating significant construction activity. Government economic diversification programs, rapid urbanization, and population growth are expected to further increase regional demand for reinforced concrete and steel bars.

Competitive landscape and research coverage

The report provides a competitive assessment of leading steel rebar market participants, including ArcelorMittal, Nucor Corporation, NLMK Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, and Tata Steel. It examines company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, partnerships, acquisitions, expansions, and other market strategies. The analysis also considers emerging startups within the steel rebar ecosystem.

The market is segmented by type, coating type, bar size, end-use sector, manufacturing process, and region. Categories include mild and deformed rebar; plain carbon, epoxy coated, and galvanized products; #3, #4, #5, #8, and other bar sizes; infrastructure, housing, and industrial applications; and BOS and EAF production. Regional analysis covers Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Primary research respondents represented Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3- 25% companies. By designation, participants included Executives - 21%, CXOs - 23%, and Managers - 56%. Regional participation comprised North America - 30%, Europe - 23%, Asia Pacific - 27%, South America - 5%, and Middle East & Africa - 15%.

Key steel rebar market opportunities and challenges



Growth drivers: Expansion of urban mass transit systems, resilient demand from renewable energy infrastructure, and reindustrialization and manufacturing parks in emerging economies.

Market restraints: Import tariffs, anti-dumping measures, and volatility in scrap and coking coal prices.

Growth opportunities: Green steel rebar produced through hydrogen-based DRI and integration with precast and modular construction. Industry challenges: Limited recycling infrastructure in emerging economies and untracked informal sector activity in rural rebar supply.

The report supports market leaders, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders with revenue projections, segment analysis, competitive intelligence, and regional market insights. It also addresses product innovation, research and development, market diversification, untapped geographies, investment activity, and go-to-market planning across the global steel rebar market.

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