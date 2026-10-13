Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKB 38 0215
|Series
|RIKB 29 0416
|RIKB 38 0215
|ISIN
|IS0000039121
|IS0000037265
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|1,941,000,000
|826,000,000
|Settlement date
|10/14/2026
|10/14/2026
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|66,950,000,000
|102,615,700,000
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