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Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKB 38 0215


Date: 2026-10-13 11:46:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 9. October, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 29 0416 RIKB 38 0215
ISIN IS0000039121 IS0000037265
Additional issuance (nominal) 1,941,000,000 826,000,000
Settlement date 10/14/2026 10/14/2026
Total outstanding (nominal) 66,950,000,000 102,615,700,000

MENAFN13102026004107003653ID1111802178


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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