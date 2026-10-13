B2PRIME Expands Tier-1 Access And Liquidity Architecture For Sophisticated Institutional Flow

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has announced a material expansion of its institutional liquidity architecture.



Following two years of strong growth, product development and investment in institutional infrastructure, B2PRIME has secured an additional line with its Tier-1 prime broker, expanded its relationships with Tier-1 banks and global financial institutions, and increased its capacity to construct and manage bespoke aggregated liquidity streams.



The expansion enables B2PRIME to support larger counterparties, more complex trading models and a broader range of institutional flow profiles.



Intelligent Liquidity Management

Over the past two years, B2PRIME has substantially diversified its pool of banking and non-banking liquidity providers, building a full-scale infrastructure for aggregating liquidity from a wide range of heterogeneous sources.



Where the Group's model previously relied on aggregating already-normalised sources, it now aggregates flows with varying order book depth, data formats and execution parameters - systematised and normalised within a single infrastructure rather than simply combined.



This has brought B2PRIME's customisation to a new level. Individual liquidity streams can now be built for each client, accounting for execution parameters and source-specific characteristics, not just spreads and consolidated pricing.



Each stream can be configured around instrument coverage, ticket-size distribution, target depth, holding periods, session concentration, latency sensitivity, pricing structure and expected volumes.



This gives institutional clients a liquidity configuration built for their business, rather than a generic pool offered on identical terms to every counterparty.



The Group has also developed more advanced markout and anomalous price-movement detectors, improving control over liquidity quality, faster identification of underperforming sources, and greater price-stream stability.

“Access at this level is earned through financial strength, consistent flow, operational discipline and a strong compliance record. Our expanded relationship with our Tier-1 prime broker and the addition of further Tier-1 bank pricing relationships reflect the progress B2PRIME has made. We now have the access, capacity and infrastructure to serve some of the most sophisticated businesses in the market, and to continue supporting them as they scale." - Eugenia Mykuliak, Founder of B2PRIME Group



Expanding Prime-of-Prime Liquidity Infrastructure

The additional line with B2PRIME's Tier-1 prime broker strengthens the Group's ability to support higher volumes and larger institutional relationships. At the same time, the addition of further Tier-1 bank pricing relationships increases the range and quality of liquidity available for aggregation.



Together, these developments allow B2PRIME to create deeper and more resilient liquidity streams while reducing dependence on any single source.



The resulting architecture is designed to support demanding institutional requirements, including concentrated flow, larger ticket sizes, multi-asset coverage and businesses operating across different trading sessions and execution environments.



This combination of prime-broker access, diversified Tier-1 pricing and client-specific liquidity engineering places B2PRIME among a relatively small group of regulated Prime-of-Prime providers capable of supporting sophisticated liquidity mandates at scale.



More Than a Price Feed

At the institutional level, liquidity quality depends on the diversity of underlying sources, available credit, fill performance and suitability for the client's specific flow and many other factors. Instead of distributing a standardised feed, B2PRIME designs each stream around the client's business model and execution requirements, with performance continuously assessed against real execution data.



This has already translated into tighter spreads across major and minor FX pairs and precious metals, more competitive swap rates, increased executable depth and stronger price continuity across principal sessions.



The broader source mix also gives B2PRIME greater flexibility to manage the liquidity behind each stream. Sources can be assessed against fill ratios, rejection rates, slippage, response times, spread stability and performance during volatile market conditions. This is a continuous process. A liquidity stream is not treated as a static product: it is monitored, reviewed and adjusted as the client's flow and market conditions evolve.



B2PRIME's publicly available Best Execution framework, aligned with MiFID II, governed all of this. Institutional counterparties can access detailed execution-quality reporting.

"The difference between supplying liquidity and managing liquidity is significant. A feed can look competitive in a snapshot. An institutional liquidity stream must perform across volume, volatility, different sessions and changing flow characteristics. We understand the client's flow and manage the stream continuously against real execution data." - Alex Tsepaev, Chief Strategy Officer at B2PRIME Group



Two Years of Growth Results in Expansion

In 2025, the Group's client trading income increased by 165% year-on-year to EUR 52.8 million. Net profit reached EUR 15.0 million, while client trading volumes grew more than fivefold. B2PRIME ended the year with zero debt and an equity-to-total-assets ratio of approximately 45%.



That's why this combination of balance-sheet strength, consistent volumes, regulatory standing and operational performance has enabled B2PRIME to deepen its relationships with leading global financial institutions.



The offering is available now to eligible brokers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, asset managers, OTC desks and banks, subject to entity and jurisdiction, via FIX API, PrimeXM, oneZero, Centroid, FXCubic and MT4/MT5 bridges.



About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by reputable authorities-including CySEC, FSA, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, SCB in The Bahamas, DFSA (Dubai) -the group of companies offer access to competitive liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME provides institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

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B2PRIME Group

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