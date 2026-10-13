33Rd Global Family Office Investment Summit To Bring International Investors And Family Offices To Miami October 1516

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anthony Ritossa-Hosted Summit to Explore Private Capital, Artificial Intelligence, Alternative Investments and Emerging Opportunities

Miami, FL, USA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 33rd Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit will convene international family office leaders, private investors and entrepreneurs in Miami October 15–16, 2026, for discussions on emerging investment opportunities, global capital flows and the growing influence of private wealth in financing businesses and new technologies.







Source: Global Family Office Investment Summit

Hosted by Founder and Chairman Anthony Ritossa at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, the invitation-only Summit is part of a ten-year international conference series that has convened investors, family office leaders and entrepreneurs in Miami, Dubai, Cannes, Monaco and Lake Como.

“Family offices are becoming increasingly important participants in global investment markets, and Miami has emerged as a natural meeting place for private capital from around the world,” said Anthony Ritossa, Founder and Chairman of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series.“Our Summit brings together investors and entrepreneurs who are actively seeking opportunities, partnerships and relationships that extend well beyond the two days we spend together.”

Artificial intelligence, private credit and alternative investments will be among the prominent topics as family offices evaluate opportunities beyond traditional public markets. Discussions will examine the growing demand for computing infrastructure and energy resources needed to support AI expansion, alongside developments in private equity, venture capital, real estate, healthcare innovation and sustainable investing. The program will also explore how family offices are approaching direct investments, co-investment opportunities and the transfer of wealth and investment responsibilities to the next generation.

“As a family office investor, I continue to be impressed by the concentration of decision-makers and the seriousness of dialogue at this Summit,” said Brian MacMahon, Managing Partner at Nathan Family Office's Venture Capital Arm (Expert DOJO).“The event is about building relationships that lead to real investments and long-term partnerships.”

“Miami continues to attract investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders from around the world, and the Global Family Office Investment Summit reflects our city's growing international appeal,” said Jeanette Pressman, Governor, Miami Association of Realtors, Residential.“We are delighted to welcome this distinguished group of participants back to Miami and look forward to another successful gathering.”

The Summit emphasizes direct engagement among participants through private introductions, one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities designed to support investment discussions, strategic partnerships and long-term business relationships.

The two-day program will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, investment presentations and private meetings. Participants will include family office principals, institutional investors, private equity and venture capital executives, asset managers, entrepreneurs and business leaders exploring investment and co-investment opportunities.

Registration, partnership opportunities and additional information are available at .

About the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series

Founded by Anthony Ritossa, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series is an international conference series connecting family offices, private investors and entrepreneurs in a trusted, relationship-focused environment. Through highly curated gatherings in leading financial centers around the world, the Summit facilitates investment opportunities, strategic partnerships, education and long-term relationships across markets and generations.

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CONTACT: info(at)gfois.com